Valentine's Day Special: From Gleeden to Grindr... 7 dating apps that might help you find 'The One'

Love knows no language or boundary, they say. And in the past few years, dating apps have truly diminished all kinds of barriers that might come in between two souls looking for their mates! Today millennials and GenZ have the option to find 'The One' by swiping right from the comfort of their homes. Whether you are straight or belong to the LGBTQIA+ community, whether you are looking for casual hook-ups or a long-lasting relationship, these dating apps offer everything! There's an app for every singleton out there and we are here to make your choice a tad bit easy. So, take a virtual tour with us as we take you on a love ride with these dating apps!

Gleeden

This France-based dating app, which was launched in 2009, quickly rose to prominence due to its target audience — which is married people. The app's users skyrocketed during the first lockdown in India in 2020. Gleeden provides those looking to spice up their love lives by providing them with a discreet platform to vent their feelings by connecting with like-minded individuals. In short — this is a platform for married people to discreetly date! The ratio of men to women on Gleeden’s site remained at 70:30 highlighting that more women, as well as men, have registered on the site since infidelity was decriminalised. Another interesting aspect of the app is, it is run and created by an all-women team.

QuackQuack

Forget Tinder and Bumble and look at India's homegrown desi dating app, which has created a place of its own in the online dating world. Founded in 2010, the app today has over 15 million users, providing a platform for those looking for either casual dating or long-term relationships. One can meet people based on their location, thus making it easier for singles to narrow down their search for 'The One'! See your compatibility with the person you have liked the most, based on your interests, age, and location and get Quacking!

happn

This app reminds me of the Korean Drama, Love Alarm, which talks about an app that notifies users when someone within 10 meters has romantic feelings for them. Well, happn isn't exactly like this, but the vibe is somewhat similar. The app is a location-based social search platform that allows users to chat if both users have liked each other's profiles. happn is the app that connects you to the people you cross paths with every day, the ones who are already a part of your routine without you realizing it!

Grindr

There aren't many apps that have gender selection between males and females. Grindr rose to prominence for this very reason — it became a platform for the trans and queer community to find their match. It is said to be the world's largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people. The app uses your location to make it easier for you to choose. You can chat, share photos and also when you feel the time is right, meet up!

OkCupid

This is one of the rare apps that is all-inclusive — it's a dating platform for every single person, straight and LGBTQIA+ alike. The app has been on the dating scene since 2003 and is quite popular among online dating veterans. While registering on the app, the user is asked an array of questions, thus making it a place where one can be sure to find serious connections and not just casual hookups. OkCupid today boasts of almost 91 million users with over 51k dates being made every week.

Bumble

It's not possible to talk about dating apps and not mention Bumble, which allows women to make the first move and allows them to take control of who they want to initiate the conversation with — men aren't allowed to text women first. More benefits of the app include that apart from dating, it also has Bumble Friends and Bumble Business. So, it depends on what you are looking for — dating, friendship or networking!

HER

Just like Bumble, this app is also for women, but queer women. Created for queer people by queer people, HER is a safe and inclusive space where you can connect with queer women, find LGBTQ+ events near you, catch up on all the latest news and content, and maybe even find your person. It is a haven for lesbian, bi, queer, non-binary, trans women, trans men, and gender non-conforming folks.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 07:00 AM IST