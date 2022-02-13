Valentine's Day 2022: 9 fun and romantic things every long distance couples can do virtually to celebrate the day of love

To all long-distance lovers, don’t let this Valentine slip out of your fingertips. When two hearts beat as one, no distance can make you feel void. It’s indeed about fabricating some magical and beautiful memories which are pillars of true love. So, settle down for a virtual date and kiss through Skype or Zoom.

Virtuality is a modish cupid! It has propitiously changed the definition of traditional dating in today’s contemporary world. The brave new virtual world can be proven to be a spellbinding landscape for those long-distance lovers who are poignant due to geographic separation. You might not be able to bump shoulders on a stroll in a bountiful garden or transpire over candlelight to encapsulate a forkful of romance but the sense of sensuousness can be sculpted through virtual romantic escapades.

The latter will definitely canvass the same kinds of warm, fuzzy and butterflies and can reaffirm the bond once you connect virtually. The possibilities are endless, so don’t relinquish your fantasies, type in the Zoom passcode and try these splendid virtual ideas to treasure some priceless memories overpowered by ecstasies. So, here are nine virtual date ideas you can go with and make sure that you’ve got every set-up balanced and straightened out. Any peripheral interruptions (ahem, your cell phone) keep it out of sight, out of mind so you can be fully engrossed.

Virtual pillow talk

Get yourself a rush of powerful oxytocin, the love hormone with a virtual pillow talk that can develop the sense of benevolence and deepen the connection with your partner even if you are miles apart. Conversation is the heart of great pillow talks so focus on incorporating more passionate language avoiding any self-censorship. Getting indulge in an unconscious intrigue conversation can amplify your desires and make you immensely feel connected with your partner.

Virtual Candlelight

Design a fascinating virtual candlelight dinner as it is the most romantic and amorous date one can experience with their partner. Set up an ambience full of candlelight that will help you to cast meaningful intentions towards your partner. It will create a lovey-dovey mood with benign illumination. Nevertheless, cook some same drool-worthy victuals, make a cheese platter and pour yourselves some wine which will potentially go along with your candlelight date and devour it together with your beau or belle in the quaint solitude of your beautiful realm i.e., home.

Psychic reading

Time for a wee bit of fun by exploring and getting connected with your partner’s clandestine intuition about the relationship through a virtual tarot reading. Try not to take these reads too seriously, but a jiffy fortune reading will make you both visionary and futuristic and can lead you both into a dynamic conversation about your life purpose, hopes and dreams.

Unwind with art

This is something more than emoticons and simple video chats. Going all creative with your partner is the elixir of life; it boosts the levels of intimacy. So, assemble your painting brush, easel and paints and get ready for an artsy moment. Painting a canvas together will foster connection and bring your Bae closer. You don’t have to be a good artist, the agenda is to celebrate your self-expression, as well as that of your partner.

A spooky virtual trip

Hunting panorama is for those partners who would together love to endure an adrenaline-pumping experience. It’s fun to evoke an irrational fear when you’re together as it will give you both a delightful glimpse of how you and your partner are devoted to each other during most arduous times.

Become a mixologist

Take virtual mixology lessons from a digital bartender who can virtually guide you through cocktail-making lessons, it is the most enjoyable way to grasp a titillating long-distance drink date. Crafting some out-of-the-ordinary boozy, cocktail drinks is a huge morale-booster as it will amp up your camaraderie with your partner. So, pour yourselves a cautious cup of drink and avoid a binge!

Virtual bonfire

You can organise a nature-themed virtual affair that has the power to promote a bewitching and enchanting experience. Warm yourselves by the glow of flickering small fires. Grab some cocoa and marshmallows and ask your partner — into the bijou flame, what negative thoughts would they like to incinerate? Burn those wicked thoughts and ideas together which are deleterious for your relationship.

Virtual nature walk

Time in wilderness nature uncovers some true sides — it’s highly precious. A romantic, virtual stroll in the woods together to connect with mesmerizing nature is an “intimacy enhancer” and something you should not miss! Walkthrough in calm demeanour and silence and commandeer those inevitable steep slopes with great ebullience. A stroll in virtual nature will help you both in “ceasing worries about the potholes in life and make you enjoy the journey immensely”.

Grab a sunrise coffee

An aphrodisiac, delicious coffee with sunrise is a wonderful bliss. Coffee is a great temptress which can stimulate your mood and sensual desires. This is for those couples who are looking for an affectious twirl from their partners early in the morning. If you want to embrace your valentine the next day in the morning with devotion after having a perfect date night then you can virtually chat with your partner and brew a plentiful cup of coffee to sip. You can also try different blends together. With this, get fully nostalgic and reminisce your valentine date night memories along with witnessing the early sunrise.

