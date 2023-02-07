Valentine's Week 2023: 7 filmy ways to propose your crush on this propose day; WATCH

Valentine's Day 2023: 7 filmy ways in which you can propose your partner on propose day |

Month of love, February is here and with it, the Valentine's week when love is in the air. Now, with the advent of Valentine's Week; that is Feb 7- 14, each day has its own significance. As Feb 8 is celebrated as 'Propose Day', what's better than to bring to you, a few romantic ideas to propose your crush; a boy or a girl.

Bollywood holds a huge prominence in every Indian's heart. We associate all our emotions when we match a movie scene; whether it may be anger, frustration, love and togetherness. The scenes from our favourite romantic movies always bring a huge smile on our face; whether it is Shah Rukh Khan's (SRK) movie or any other Bollywood actor.

We have curated a list of 7 of these filmy ways to propose your crush on 'Propose Day'.

WATCH:

Emraan Hashmi's scene from the movie 'Jannat' is still loved by most of us. Though that was the way the actor proposed his ladylove, according to us, it could be vice versa too. A girl can propose her love interest in the same way.

This was literally the best proposal ever😄❤️#ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/GGHkOIwJq6 — mr khan (@aktweets0) February 7, 2022

Aman (Shah Rukh Khan) reading from a blank diary expressing his love for Naina (Preity Zinta) on behalf of Rohit (Saif Ali Khan) in the movie 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' still makes us emotional.

A classic SRK style of proposing and hugging his love interest similar to the movie 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (DDLJ) was shown in the movie 'Dilwale' by Varun Dhawan to propose Kriti Sanon as well.

Our beloved actor Sushant Singh Rajput's straightforward way of proposing Kiara Advani in the movie 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' where he plays the protagonist based on former Team Blue's captain Dhoni's life.

A current generation way of expressing their love, will make you blush; Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana in the movie 'Meri Pyaari Bindu'.

Akshay Kumar proposing Ileana D'Cruz in the movie 'Rustom'. If it snows in your area, you can definitely do something similar to this and even if it doesn't, you can use this idea in your best possible way.

Making your loved one feel special is what they can ask for, so expressing your love in the most royal way with all those red roses and choir in the background is bound to melt their heart.

Hope that one of these ideas may work to propose your sweetheart.

