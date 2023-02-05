Valentine’s Week 2023: Know about date and significance of each day

February is the month of love, passion and togetherness. Though there is no perfect day to express your love to your loved one; Valentine’s day reminds us to take some time out of our busy schedules and spend some quality time with our partners. Not just the Valentine's day but the entire week calls for a celebration.

Throughout the week, couples express their love through different ways like by exchanging gifts, flowers and vows. It is celebrated in honour of Saint Valentine, from February 7 to 14 and there are other beliefs as well.

If you aren't aware about the significance of days from Feb 7-14; read below:

Rose Day

Valentine’s week begins with Rose Day, which is celebrated on February 7. On this day, people give roses to their loved ones to express their feelings. Each colour rose is symbolic of different expressions. Like a white rose is for new beginnings, yellow rose is for friendship while a pink rose expresses feelings of admiration and the red is to express love.

Propose Day

Propose Day is celebrated on February 8 as it gives the a person in love the perfect opportunity to confess their feelings to the other person.

Chocolate Day

Everyone love chocolates. So to add some sweetness to your relationship and making your partner remind, how much they mean to you, Chocolate Day is celebrated on February 9 when you can gift your loved ones their favourite chocolate.

Teddy Day

Girls like to keep their favourite teddy by their sides and sleep; so how about gifting them a cute and cuddly teddy bear as the perfect token of your love on February 10 which is celebrated as Teddy Day.

Promise Day

February 11 is marked as Promise Day so that you can let your partner know that you promise to be by their side always.

Hug Day

Feeling sad? How about receiving a tight hug from your partner? Problem solved. Yes. Hug Day is therefore celebrated on February 12 by embracing your partner in a hug to make them feel loved and protected.

Kiss Day

February 13 is celebrated as Kiss Day as kiss is one of the most intimate expression of love. It makes one feel loved and is a very important part of any relationship.

Valentine’s Day

February 14, as the day arrives and marks the celebration of Valentine's Day. It is dedicated to all lovers. It is the day when the entire earth is painted in colour of love, red. There are endless number of ways how you can make them feel special and pour your heart out to them whether it be a candlelight dinner at a restaurant or home or spending the best quality time together in the way you both enjoy. And remember, valentine's Day or Valentine's Week is not just about gifts; it is much more than that. Expression!! Express love!!