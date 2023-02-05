Mumbai: 8 new restaurants you should definitely visit this Valentine's Day

By: Chhaya Gupta | February 05, 2023
Zerua in Worli is the newly opened rooftop diner in Mumbai that overlooks the city's skyline with a mix of Asian, Mediterranean, and Indian offerings and barrel-aged or zero-waste cocktails. A romantic evening at this restaurant could be something, you both must be wanting for. Cost is ₹ 2,500 for two people
Bayleaf Cafe at Juhu is for all those couple who want to opt for vegetarian dine amidst the cosy beachside vibes. From smoothie bowls, burgers and cheesy pizzas, Mexican burrito bowls, Kashmir valley paneer tikka to awesome salads, all are bound to appeal your taste buds and mood. Cost for two people is ₹ 1,000 onwards
One8 Commune in Juhu is a brainchild of Virat Kohli. From the décor to the dishes served, One8 Commune is thoughtfully curated for you and your loved one so that you can spend the perfect evening while relishing delish global cuisines. Cost is ₹ 2,500 onwards for two people
Akina in Bandra is for Japanese food lovers and includes popular Japanese tapas like Potato Terrine, Mushroom Rice with Truffle Butter, Mushroom Dashi. A meal for two at Akina with alcohol will cost you approximately ₹ 7,000 onwards
Grounded in Bandra is a spacious eatery where you can spend a good evening with your partner over their favourite brews, food and desserts complemented by the sea breeze and sounds of the waves creating a tranquil ambience. Price for two people is ₹ 800 onwards
All Saints at Khar will set the mood of the evening right, the restaurant also hosts music that will make you groove as you munch on the delectable food and exquisite cocktails. Price for two is ₹ 1,200 onwards
Poco Loco in Hughes Road (Chowpatty) is for Tapas food lovers which sets the mood right with its Boho-Mexican ambience and serves a range of Mexican and Spanish Tacos, Sopas, Enchiladas, Segundos, Arroces, and Pizzas, the eatery is Jain-friendly too. To help satiate seafood lovers, the eatery has included coastal recipes too. Price is ₹ 1,700 onwards for two people
Native Bombay in Fort has the choicest dishes from Rajasthan, Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Nagaland and going down south to Kerala. It has chaat bar, mishtidoi or the restaurant's popular rasmalai tres leches. If you and your bae are a fan of Indian cuisine, then this is the best place for you two. Price for two including alcohol is ₹ 2,900 onwards
