Up your dating game amid the COVID-19 pandemic with these simple tips

New Delhi: As we enter 2021, there's no doubt that we want to once again gain a little more control of our lives. Even as we think of several resolutions — from getting fitter to reading more books — it's not often that we promise to prioritise taking care of ourselves or working towards improving our dating lives. Bumble India's Relationship Expert, Shahzeen Shivdasani suggests new year dating resolutions that you could consider to help you navigate the new rules of dating in 2021.

Make the first move

It's 2021 and it's time to take charge of your dating journey by making the first move. Ask your connection out on a date, or if you're uncomfortable to step out, plan a virtual date. In fact don't just stop there, make the first move in all aspects of your life.

Be clear about what you want

You can be dating for a long time and still hesitate to have "the talk". It's okay to put off the conversation, but as a resolution, promise yourself to look inwards, understand what you want and then communicate when you're comfortable. This is your dating life, and whether you are looking for something serious or not, you should be able to address this head-on. As long as you have this ironed out in your own head, there's no space for confusion.