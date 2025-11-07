Who Is Anok Yai? Meet The Sudanese-American Beauty Named Model Of The Year 2025

The fashion world has spoken, and this year, it’s all about Anok Yai. The runway powerhouse, whose presence feels equal parts regal and revolutionary, has just been crowned Model of the Year 2025 by the British Fashion Council (BFC). From opening historic shows to redefining global beauty standards, Anok’s journey from an ordinary college student to one of the most recognisable faces in fashion is nothing short of empowering.

Anok Yai becomes model of the year 2025

The big announcement was made by the British Fashion Council ahead of The Fashion Awards 2025, which will take place on December 1 at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Each year, this highly coveted award spotlights a model whose influence has transformed the global fashion landscape, and in 2025, that title belongs to Anok.

Her win is not just about walking for elite fashion houses; it’s about redefining what beauty and success look like in the modern world. As per media reports, the panel of industry experts, including Anita Bitton, Campbell Addy, Carlos Nazario, Emma Matell, Pat Boguslawski, and other global fashion leaders, praised her for her commanding presence and the cultural resonance she brings to every project.

Beyond celebrating individual brilliance, this year’s Fashion Awards also doubles as a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation, which helps nurture the next generation of British design talent through education, grants, and mentorships.

Who Is Anok Yai?

Born in Egypt to South Sudanese parents, Anok grew up in the United States, far from the glamour of European runways. Before the world knew her as a fashion icon, she was studying biochemistry. Everything changed when a street-style photograph of her went viral on Instagram during a university event. Within weeks, she was signed by a top modelling agency.

Less than a year later, Anok made fashion history. In 2019, she walked for Prada, becoming only the second Black woman ever to open a show for the iconic brand, following in the footsteps of Naomi Campbell. It was a defining moment, not just for her, but for diversity in an industry that continues to evolve.

Since then, Yai's career has soared to dizzying heights. She has fronted campaigns for Versace, Alaia, and Saint Laurent and appeared on the cover of the biggest magazines. Her appeal lies not only in her striking looks but also in her ability to embody strength and individuality, qualities that have cemented her status as one of fashion's most powerful voices.