Unlock the Secrets Of Bleisure: The New Workplace Trend

Celebrity chef and talk show host Robert Irvine had once said in an interview that he takes his employees on vacays and spends more time with them than he does with his family. The corporate top brass across the globe is of the opinion that a congenial workstation culture is a necessity to bridge the gap between a boss and his subordinates to strike an emotional connect.

Workcation is now the new-age formula to up the ante as a team and also galvanise individual performances on an assessment scale.

Office picnics and excursions were always there. But the current trend is to move one level up and affix a tag of luxury to the outings with colleagues for enhancing camaraderie and engagement beyond business.

Business combined with luxe leisure allows the workforce some breathing space to unwind beyond just talking shop. Thus, bleisure is increasingly becoming an integral part of business tourism. From blue-chip behemoths to stable MSMEs (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises), every entity is sparing a serious thought on chilling out with co-workers and senior heads in a different space.

Notes Heeta Parikh, founder and CEO of PR firm Silverspun Brand Solutions, “Simply put, the importance of bleisure in business has been growing over the years as it promotes work-life balance, a very recent trend in the corporate world.”

It is often asked if bleisure is an indispensable element in corporate culture to reduce the attrition rate in the job market and retain employee engagement. Sole business proprietors as well as honchos in partnership concerns observe that today's corporate reality has evolved a lot since the past few decades. Management of a company now believes in offloading the undue stress burden from its employees’ shoulders.

“Combining work with leisure can certainly help reduce burnout by providing employees who are a key asset to a conglomerate with a chance to recharge their exhaustive energy batteries without taking an extended time off,” shares Parikh.



Work-life balance

Senior public relations associate Raksha Hindlekar feels like a jet setter when she goes on bleisure tours organised by her company. “Such sponsored jaunts enable you to realign your system to the daily grind on a fresh, rejuvenated mode. Last month, I had the privilege of participating in one of these junkets to Delhi and Kolkata. The experience was amazing to say the least. It offered us a unique opportunity to dive into the cultures of both cities so deeply steeped in history,” she recalls.

Narrating her experiences, Hindlekar confirms that as she loves travelling, bleisure helps her explore new places while still being connected to her job responsibilities. “Visiting iconic landmarks like the Victoria Memorial in the City of Joy and the Lotus Temple in the capital added a facet of art-history and a spiritual dimension to my trip, making it even more memorable,” she admits.

A big bonus of bleisure escapes is to indulge in both solo and group activities by the trippers.

“I loved wandering through the bustling bazaars of Delhi and Kolkata alone, soaking in the local flavours, aromas, artifacts and picking up an array of unique souvenirs. We also ganged up at aristocratic households and flocked to monuments, gaping at their wonderful architectural beauty, palatial grandeur and the rich legacy that all encapsulate within their folds. The serene ambience at specific places also left a captivating impact on our senses, throwing us into a moment of trance to reflect and relax,” fondly recollects Hindlekar.



Relationship building

Many office goers would nod to the fact that these bleisure trips aid in involving employees to enhance their relations with teammates and the top bosses.

“Absolutely! These trips create a calmer environment where all can interact informally outside the chaotic office atmosphere. It helps break the ice and gel seamlessly with the upper echelons of the house, thus fostering freer communication and building trust in relationships. Shared experiences and their long-lasting memories that we preserve in albums or post in our social media accounts always consolidate human bonding into a strong unit. We always emerge as a more fortified and a much better community on the whole after each bleisure journey,” claims investment research analyst Sunil Vij.

Transformative trip

Bleisure vacations at times give participants a leg up in raising their confidence level and evolving as a well-equipped professional in the team.

“Definitely, the tours that I’ve been on a couple of times, proved to be an eye-opener for me. See, these are part of your learning process to chisel you out as a sharp enterprising fellow. Exposure to the unknown can change your mindset and perspective on many aspects in life. I did partake in some of the activities that I never did before like ziplining or bungee jumping. These made me overcome my internal fears and toughened the person in me. I have a better fighting spirit now,” confides IT whizkid Saikat Bhadra.

Apart from the much-needed break that one covets from one’s regular routine, intermittent bleisures offer a novel approach towards life.

“I’ve now embraced a never-say-die philosophy in life. Earlier, I would easily buckle under pressure. But now, I’m more practical in my stance,” claims the software expert.



On the work front

Professionally too, Hindlekar admits having benefited from a string of bleisure programmes she featured in. “The opportunity allowed me to network in a cosier setting, which led me to have more candid and honest conversations with my co-workers and superiors. This blend of personal and career growth was incredibly valuable. On returning, I resumed work with renewed verve and creativity, and the total experience has positively impacted my skillset and the performance graph so far,” she acknowledges.

Time-out to chill

Golf getaways, spa sessions, beach holidays, yoga retreats, charitable causes, social work, sightseeing, cleaning drives, playing outdoor sports or indoor games, fitness classes like pilates and gymming, dancercises namely rumba-zumba-aerobics, light and insightful panel discussions, hopping to the landmarks and museums within the vicinity can create a bonhomie between employees and their executives. Hosting corporate guests and living up to their expectations also pose a challenge to the hotel industry where competition is stiff.

“I fondly remember the facilitated day trips we took to Nandi Hills for capturing some stunning views and the dirt trekking trails we had maneuvered. Plus, the guided expedition to Mysore exposed us to its rich cultural heritage and the wine tours of the vineyards gave us a license to taste. To delve into the local history, we visited the Bengaluru Palace and Tipu Sultan’s Summer Palace. To bathe in nature surrounded by its beautiful biodiversity, a safari at the Bannerghatta National Park felt like a detox. Finally, sampling the Kannad culinary delights at the famous local eateries and the food markets of Bengaluru were a sheer treat for our sensory buds,” elaborates Ahmedabad-based telecom professional Ujwal Mehta.