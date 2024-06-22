Decoding Luxury: The Truth Behind Loud And Silent Styles

Anna Bizon

Newly-wed couple Arun and Avantika is back from a deluxe honeymoon after splurging over a designer pre-nuptial shoot and a gala destination wedding. The duo is planning another big-ticket vacation at picture-perfect locations sometime later this year. Well, so much for posting Instagrammable pictures, to-be-viral videos, sensational reels and becoming a hot and happening couple instantly! If you thought this is burning a hole in their pockets, then just weigh your thoughts, because the couple is not complaining at all! Flaunting their loud and noisy luxury, they remain ensconced in their make-believe cocoon of lavish living.

“Like the cult Bollywood dialogue mouthed by the King of romance that we live only once, die only once, marry also once and of course, fall in true love once only, we thought, why not then make our big day uber special?” chimes in wifey Avantika, who makes no bones about her expensive wedding package that is already a talking point within her inner circle.

Hubby Arun justifies this costly affair, saying that “we know, we are grabbing eyeballs and raising eyebrows from every corner about this grand razzmatazz but hey, were we getting hitched everyday! It was just a weeklong celebration and to make it more memorable till the even tide of our lives with our grandkids, I felt it was no harm to loosen your purse strings for this lifetime event.”

On the flip side of this dazzling magnificent drama, royal heiress Ruhani paints a muted but soothing picture. She never forgets her strong roots deeply entrenched with purity of values and sophistication. She buys a beautiful oil painting of a noble artist from an auction house and a piece of antique furniture from a curio shop to decorate her recent accommodation taken on rent after landing a job and relocating to a different city.

The lodging looks warm, cosy, relaxed and minimally invested but never shabby as it exudes a whiff of nostalgia through a trove of supreme-quality treasures.

She also carries along some gold-plated jewellery and trinkets laden with precious stones inherited from her grandmother’s heirloom and a century-old divan from her patrimonial property situated in the district town before moving into her new address.

“Well, I never felt the urge to overspend in life and always adhered to the adage of ‘cutting your coat according to your cloth’. I’ve inherited class and a rich culture through my aristocratic lineage and I don’t need to exhibit my status via hollow symbols of wealth and finery,” insists the blue-blooded scion who authentically personifies quiet luxury.

Flashy versus subtle

The above two instances are diametrically opposite to each other, sparking a debate between decadent, self-indulgent, extravagant and silent luxury. Battle lines are drawn between gimmicky glitz and sensitive poise.

Aesthetic fashion

Fashion designer Neha Tyagi, co-founder of Laado By Neha fashion label, underscores the fact that their designs “honour the rich history of dying endangered arts, the local craftsmen, their customs and folklore, and the simplicity of the cottage industry”. “We take great pleasure in boosting the talent of regional artisans at the grassroots. Our sartorial lines are wearable works of art with meaningful expressions that showcase the diversity and ingenuity of our cultures.”

Meanwhile, she admits to bump into fashionistas among her clients who only buy high-end clothes to flaunt the market’s leading, high-fashion brands in their wardrobe collection and be that sought-after chick in town. “Of course, I get clotheshorses with an eye for luxury apparel. We cater a fusion of luxury, style and uniqueness that lies at the core of our brand ethos, luring in many of our customers to confidently up their fashion game,” shares the draper.

Holistic healing

People who value high-quality skincare products above overpriced, glamorous and frequently intrusive needle-piercing methods can certainly opt for a meticulously created product menu that responsibly unveils natural delicacy, recommends a beauty expert. “There is no replacement for adopting a healthy lifestyle, following an organic diet like handmade culinary delights and imbibing a holistic wellbeing via meditation and yoga. This experience is blissful and keeps your conscience guilt-free,” perceives Pooja Bindal, founder of reputed beauty brand Klemor Paris. “We all should proudly associate ourselves with the movement that empowers people to be comfortable in their own God-gifted skin, detached from the unwarranted expectations to expose themselves to copious skincare routines that cost them a bomb along with side effects,” clarifies Bindal. “There is a general tendency to succumb to herd instincts and undergo the surgical knife and Botox treatments to look a certain way that tallies with popular perception of beauty,” she further chips in.

Token of love sans luxury

Incidentally, while buying gifts too, many people show greater proclivity towards purchasing over-the-top items like gaudy jewellery, slick electronic gadgets or expensive artefacts and gift vouchers with steep amounts to shower wealth and swagger like a snob. However, there are other types of customers who still believe in investing in minimalism and refined aesthetics, and attach greater significance to a person’s worth whom they are gifting and also value small simple things in life that symbolise love and affection rather than exorbitant price tags.

“Well, people’s gifting propensity differs, reflecting diverse values. While some may opt for excessiveness, others might applaud the timeless grace of frugality and elegant legacy. I’ve observed a significant segment of customers clinging to economy over exaggerated displays, embracing modesty and austerity over opulence. I completely subscribe to the latent magic of meaningful presents, understand the sentiment behind a sweet gesture and find more relevance in the emotional connect rather than in pricey gifts,” maintains Ruchita Bansal, co-founder and creative director of Izzhaar, a luxury gifting, wedding invitation and home décor brand.

Commercial value of art

Art curator Shivangi Jha reminds that “there exists another category of purchasers who are solely smitten by the desire to flash wealth and status through prestigious collectors’ items”. It’s important to note that the Indian art scene is dynamic, with new-age artists constantly redefining the likes and dislikes of art enthusiasts. “On one hand, traditional masterpieces remain sought after amid the bonafide connoisseurs of art, while on the other, there's a growing eagerness shown by the upstarts in purchasing contemporary and experimental works. This not only underlines the diverse and the evolving nature of Indian art bazaar but also the addiction to affluence among the ostentatious nouveau riche who seems to smell and enjoy its new money at the drop of a hat,” she distinguishes.