Understanding Why Healthy Boundaries Is Important In Friendship

In any relationship, it is extremely important to keep boundaries to maintain the well-being of our own emotional and mental health. Be it your lover, family or friends, it is essential to build certain boundaries to make others understand when to not cross the line in the relationship.

Maintaining boundaries in a friendship doesn't mean isolating, distancing, creating a wall in between, or rejecting people; rather, it is about establishing mutual respect, independence and healthy well-being between each other. This practice fosters a peaceful environment and understanding between, you and your friends.

Why are boundaries important in friendship?

Foster better communication

Boundaries lay the groundwork for transparent and honest communication, which allows friends to openly communicate about their expectations and concerns. Communicating with the right person about what you like and dislike will lead to a healthy bond in friendships.

Enhance understanding

Creating a line in a friendship will lead to a deeper understanding and appreciation for each other. It will help your friend understand what is right for them and where they can get hurt and vice versa. It creates a safe space and surroundings for you to always be transparent with your friends, as they can understand your situation and be there for you.

Mutual respect

Boundaries are all about having mutual respect for each other's time, needs, energy, limits, personal space, and much more. It helps to cultivate mutual respect and empathy for each other. Being open about what can be disrespectful towards you and your friendship will reduce its occurrence in the future.

Self-reflection

When you take time for yourself away from all the relationships around you, it encourages self-reflection and exploration of yourself. Similarly, it will let your friends understand their own identity, interests and limits beyond the confines of the friendship. Boundaries will let you grow together and be in a healthy state to motivate each other.

Let you understand your priorities

We often mistakenly think that our best friends should be available for us whenever we need them. However, as we grow older, we have more responsibilities and commitments to fulfill. It gets hard to prioritise several things at the same time. Boundaries will help them understand that your other duties are as important as your friendship.

Instead of making them feel guilty for not spending time with you, understand that they have other work to do. Understanding boundaries enables them to practice self-care, pursue personal ambitions, and maintain a healthy balance between work and personal life.

Ultimately, boundaries in friendship build a healthy structure where both friends can grow, thrive and sustain a harmonious and fulfilling relationship.