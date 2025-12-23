Malaika Arora Looks Like A Bombshell In ₹3.90 Lakh Black & Gold Gown

By: Rahul M | December 23, 2025

Malaika Arora turned heads in her latest appearance, rocking a bejewelled floor-length black gown that oozed glamour and confidence

The statement outfit came from luxe label Dasha Fashion and is named the Vionna Golden Mosaic Gown

Designed with full sleeves, the gown was richly adorned intricate gold embellishments that added drama to the silhouette

Priced at ₹390,403, the ensemble blended elegance with bold, high-fashion appeal

Malaika amped up the look with a chunky gold necklace, eye-catching earrings, and multiple statement rings

Her makeup stayed fierce yet polished with smoky eyes, a sculpted base, flushed cheeks, and nude lips

She completed the look by pulling her hair back into a sleek ponytail, keeping the focus firmly on the gown

Thanks For Reading!

Nita Ambani Flaunts Massive Brazilian Paraiba Necklace & Cushion-Cut Diamond Earrings At Family...
Find out More