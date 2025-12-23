Malaika Arora Looks Like A Bombshell In ₹3.90 Lakh Black & Gold Gown

By: Rahul M | December 23, 2025
Malaika Arora turned heads in her latest appearance, rocking a bejewelled floor-length black gown that oozed glamour and confidence
The statement outfit came from luxe label Dasha Fashion and is named the Vionna Golden Mosaic Gown
Designed with full sleeves, the gown was richly adorned intricate gold embellishments that added drama to the silhouette
Priced at ₹390,403, the ensemble blended elegance with bold, high-fashion appeal
Malaika amped up the look with a chunky gold necklace, eye-catching earrings, and multiple statement rings
Her makeup stayed fierce yet polished with smoky eyes, a sculpted base, flushed cheeks, and nude lips
She completed the look by pulling her hair back into a sleek ponytail, keeping the focus firmly on the gown
