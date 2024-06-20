Understanding The Effects Of Music On Human Mind

Canva

What does music mean to you? For some people, it's a melody that transports them to another world or provides a place to bury their feelings. Music comes in different forms and can play with your mind to evoke certain emotions. Often, we don't realise it, but music has the power to bring back the old feelings and create new emotions that we've never felt before.

Music has a way of touching us in a way that we cannot define. Beyond its ability to evoke memory and emotion, emerging research and experts suggest that music has a profound influence on the very structure and function of our brains.

Taufiq Khan, Founder of WOLF BREAD, said, "Music is an essential part of my life and work. Good music, like good films, resonates over time, evoking strong emotions even years after its creation. Experts are exploring how our brains perceive music. Vibrations from a stereo system enter the ear, tickle the eardrum, and transform into electrical signals that the brain interprets as music."

Music's impact on human brain

Foster learning

Researchers have suggested that music enhances concentration and focus, thus, fostering learning. It stimulates your brain and creates an environment conducive to getting into the learning zone without getting distracted by the surroundings. However, some studies have noted its adverse effect on students, as music, especially lyrics, distract them from concentrating on their studies.

Improves memory

Do you often find yourself humming to the rhythm of a song you have never heard? This happens when the beat and the sound become ingrained in our brains, activating the memory function. Listening to music is linked to improved memory retention and recall. Certain type of music stimulates your brain and increases your ability to hear and revise. In particular, classical music compositions have been shown to activate brain regions associated with memory function.

"Johns Hopkins University researchers have studied jazz performers and rappers improvising inside fMRI machines, observing which brain areas light up during musical creation. This research shows that music engages multiple brain areas, highlighting its structural, mathematical, and architectural nature", Taufiq Khan added.

Lift-up mood

Why do you listen to music? Many of us listen to songs to escape from our feelings and the harsh reality of life. Music has shown a positive effect on the human mind. It helps you to change your mood and process the feelings inside you.

Consuming music that resonates with positivity in a person can trigger the release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter associated with pleasure and relief, further activating your overall emotions and changing your mood.

"Listening to music positively affects neurotransmitters, such as serotonin and dopamine, that majorly influence our mood. Music is a timeless gift that unites us through shared emotions and memories, celebrating the ultimate human experience", Taufiq Khan added.

Lower stress and anxiety

Music is universally recognised as a therapy. One of the most common practices we observe while feeling anxious or stressed is jamming to music. Many of us feel a lot better after listening to music or letting our feelings out by screaming at the lyrics or crying to the songs. Slow, soothing music can reduce cortisol levels, a stress hormone, and lower anxiety, further making you feel light and relaxed.

Motivation

What does your gym playlist look like? Whether you're at the gym or feeling low, music always comes to your rescue by lifting your mood to feel better and motivated. It has the power to inspire and motivate every individual in various ways. Upbeat and energetic music can boost motivation, increase productivity and enhance your physical activities like exercises or at work.