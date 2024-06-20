FPJ Interview: Celebrating World Music Day 2024 With Mayur Jumani

Music lovers need no special day to enjoy their favourite song or go for a jamming session, however, World Music Day (June 21) calls for some extra celebration. Let us celebrate this day with Mayur Jumani, the music producer and composer whose creations often go viral on the internet.

In a conversation with Swarna Srikanth, the music artist tells how music shapes his life, and what inspires him to add an impressive musical twist to candid statements. Also, he hints us about what his fans can expect from him before 2024 ends.

What does music mean to you?

Music is everything to me. It’s not just a job or a hobby; it’s how I express myself, connect with people, and make sense of things.

Could you share your thoughts on World Music Day?

On World Music Day, I think about how music crosses all kinds of barriers, bringing people together no matter where they're from or what language they speak. It’s a universal language that touches the soul, and I’m so grateful to be part of it.

To everyone out there, whether you’re making music or just enjoying it, keep it close to your heart. Music has the incredible power to heal, inspire, and bring happiness. Let’s celebrate the beauty and magic of music today and every day!

Your musical version to Radhika Merchant's 'Krishna Lage Ache’, ''Aaja Zara Lakshadweep', 'Sanjay Ho Tum’ meme dialogue, and many more have taken the internet by storm. On this note, we ask, what inspires you to turn a usual statement into a mashup beat?

I see music in everything. And really inspires me is the unexpected magic in everyday moments.

I love finding a quirky or catchy phrase in a viral video, movie dialogue, or even just something someone says casually, and then imagining how it would sound as a beat. It’s all about capturing that spark and turning it into something fun and memorable.

The process of turning a simple statement into a viral mashup beat is like a puzzle. I get excited thinking about how to blend different elements, add humour, and create something that makes people smile and want to share it. Seeing the reactions and how much joy it brings to others keeps me motivated and inspired to keep creating.

Feedback, especially through comments, are a mix bag. How do you handle trolling and acknowledge criticism?

Handling trolls can be tough, but I've learned to take it in stride. First, I focus on the positive comments and the support from my fans. Knowing that people enjoy my work and that it brings them joy keeps me motivated.

When it comes to negative feedback or trolling, I try to see if there's any constructive criticism in it. If there is, I use it to improve. If it's just plain hate or negativity, I remind myself that it often says more about the person writing it than about me. I don't let it get to me. I believe in maintaining a positive attitude and staying true to myself.

During the recently-concluded IPL season and ongoing T20 WC, you released music videos in love with cricket. Are you a die-hard cricket fan?

Yeah, I absolutely love cricket. I have been a big fan of the game and our players since childhood.

Opportunities like ‘Halla Bol’ and the song I made with former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh are great moments to showcase the cricketers in a very different skill-set than the ones people are used to seeing them.

My creation for the international tournament, 'Khelega India', was a fun project. It’s an anthem that’s all about celebrating sports and the spirit of playing together. I really wanted to bring Bhajji’s personality to be reflected in the lyrics and the song. It was really fun to turn him into a singer for this one. A proper Googly for the audience.

Could you tell us your favourite player from Team India?

I love Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma the most. And I am really hoping for India to bring home the trophy this year.

If not a music artist, where would the world have seen Mayur Jumani?

I am a computer engineer by qualification, so if I hadn’t taken the plunge I would be with some IT company.

I’ve always been fascinated by technology and how it intersects with creativity. Maybe I’d be developing apps or working on innovative digital projects that blend tech and entertainment.

But honestly, it's hard to imagine doing anything other than music because it’s such an integral part of who I am.

Can you let us know what fans can expect from you before 2024 ends?

Before this year ends, fans can expect a lot of exciting new content from me. A sneak peek at what’s coming up suggests there’s original music that I can’t wait to share, some exciting collaborations with artists and influencers, live performances, and fun mashups. Also, I look forward to sharing my creative process, so fans can expect more behind-the-scenes videos and even some tutorials on how I create my remixes and beats.