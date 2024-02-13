Sanjay Subrahmanyan: 'Satisfaction Comes From singing, Awards Are Secondary'

Good music is felt in the hearts, and it heals us. One such is the experience of tuning into vocalist Sanjay Subrahmanyan’s melodies which embrace classical notes to leave us enchanted. Having started 2024 with kutcheris, album release, and participation in music fests, the music artist speaks to Swarna Srikanth. Excerpts:

Eager to witness your music live, is there a performance planned in Mumbai this year?

Yes. It is possible during the latter part of the year that I visit and perform in Mumbai.

We wish to know from a renowned singer like you, what's the beauty of classical music? How does it magically touch hearts?

Classical music is as beautiful as any form of music. Touching hearts is a personal experience for the listener. Rarely can a musician control how his music is received and experienced.

With respect to teaming up with esteemed artists, working with whom has been an unforgettable and learning experience for you?

Too many such experiences have come in my life. It’s very difficult to just mention one. However, if I may point to one single person, that is my most recent experience of meeting Ilayaraaja.

One of the greatest moments of our life 🙏🙏🙏 #rajaisgod pic.twitter.com/SaGNqyqMYy — Sanjay Subrahmanyan (@sanjaysub) January 9, 2024

I personally love your 'Urudhi' song, can you tell us about your conenction with Coke Studio Tamizh.

Thank you very much! I was brought into the project by the music composer Sean Roldan and I immensely enjoyed the experience. I am also being featured in season 2 but this will be very different from the previous one.

What's your take on adding a classical touch to film songs, such as "Nagumo" in the Malayalam film Hridayam?

I think that’s a good practice as long as it helps in the aesthetic appeal of the film.

Are devotional songs your personal favourite genre?

Honestly, I don’t have any personal favourites. Every song that I sing is done with joy, and so is the case with bhakti songs.

Every ragam leads to a different feeling, is there any ragam which you admire and vibe to?

When I was younger, I had favourites like Begada and Kambhoji. Nowadays, I enjoy every ragam and admire its beauty.

What do you enjoy the most - Live concerts, or studio recordings?

Definitely, live concerts.

Do you still experience goosebumps before heading to the stage?

Yes, of course! I feel like each concert is an examination.

If not music, where would have the world seen you?

I’m not sure; maybe a chartered accountant…

Your soulful voice is honoured with several awards and recognitions. Are you content?

My satisfaction comes from singing and sharing the music with the listeners. Awards are always secondary.

Your piece of advice for budding music artists.

Practice every day as it is very important.