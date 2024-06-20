World Music Day 2024: 7 Quotes From Popular Singers To Boost Your Confidence

Every year, World Music Day or Fete de la Musique is observed on June 21 to spread the joy we get from music and its effect on our mental health.

"I embrace mistakes. They make you who you are." -Beyonce Knowler, American Singer

"Title or awards are not the mark of your success. They are the beginning of a life-long sadhana." -Shreya Ghoshal, Indian Singer

"Confidence is the most beautiful thing you can possess." -Sabrina Carpenter, American Singer

"Happiness and confidence are the prettiest things you can wear." -Taylor Swift, American Singer

"We were all alone from the start. You were always alone. That's how we became stars'" -Kim Namjoon (RM), K-pop Singer and Rapper.

"I ain't scared of the fall. I've felt the ground before." -The Weeknd, Canadian Singer

"In reality shows, you have to perform once and prove yourself, and after that, it is a process to prove yourself everyday." -Arijit Singh, Indian Singer

