Top 5 new releases to binge-watch

Gaslight

Featuring Chitrangada Singh, Vikrant Massey, and Sara Ali Khan, the suspenseful drama explores the life of a specially-abled young woman who returns home after 15 years to discover her estranged father is missing. The plot takes an intriguing turn when she begins experiencing terrifying visions connected to her father's absence. Is he alive or dead? The film's dramatic and complicated plot will keep you captivated by the screen until the end.

Available: Disney+Hotstar

United Kacche

Sunil Grover, a well-known comedy actor, plays Tango, a Punjabi man who dreams of moving to England. The eight-part series depicts his travels and difficulties as an undocumented immigrant in a foreign land. Once he reaches England and has to live like a kaccha, things take an amusing turn. Sapna Pabbi, Nikhil Vijay, and Manu Rishi Chaddha have also been cast in the pivotal roles in this new series. It is directed by Manav Shah.

Available: ZEE5

Murder Mystery 2

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler reprise their roles as Audrey and Nick Spitz in the sequel to their 2019 comedy thriller, Murder Mystery. Following the resolution of their first case, the couple established their detective service. When the groom at a wedding they had been invited to goes missing, they soon find themselves in the thick of another mysterious case. Will the Spitz family be able to identify the culprit?

Available: Netflix

Read Also 5 engaging movies to binge-watch

Tetris

Tetris, directed by Jon S. Baird, recounts the history of the well-known video game and the legal battle to protect its own. The American who discovered the game in 1988, Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton), is the primary focus of the film. The film, which was recently released, depicts Rogers' trip to the Soviet Union, where he works with Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Efremov) to spread the game across the globe. Watch how he overcomes various challenges in the dramedy.

Available: Apple Tv+

Prom Pact

This new romantic comedy stars Elizabeth Lee and Blake Draper. It is directed by Anya Adams, and it explores the lives of a little girl who has always dreamed of going to Harvard University. When her application is denied, she is compelled to tutor Graham Lansing, a popular basketball player whose father is a graduate of the elite institution. But when love knocks on her door, her life takes an intriguing turn. Will they fall in love, or will they fall apart?

Available: Disney+Hotstar

Read Also Top 5 new OTT releases to binge-watch this week