Top 5 new OTT releases to binge-watch this week

THE NIGHT MANAGER

Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor are back in action, this time for the spy-thriller series. The adrenaline rush, mystery, grandeur, and drama are the main themes of the trailer. Hugh Laurie and Tom Hiddleston featured as the leads in the British television series. It was based on John le Carré’s 1993 spy novel of the same name. Anil plays a notorious arms dealer who is on the blacklist of Indian spy agencies. The interesting plot involves an undercover agent and his mission to to bring down the dangerous arms dealer.

Available: Disney + Hotstar

A GIRL AND AN ASTRONAUT

A Girl and an Astronaut is a sci-fi drama. The plot depicts a triangle of love between Marta, Nico, and Bogdan. An astronaut unexpectedly reappears after being missing for 30 years. While people are shocked by his comeback, many wonder why he looks exactly the way he did 30 years ago. Everyone is surprised by his return, though, as he hasn’t aged in the last three decades. The series is about agony, grief, love, anger, and lost love. Featuring Magdalena Boczarska, Magdalena Cielecka, and Grzegorz Damiecki, this drama makes for a compelling watch.

Available: Netflix

LOST

Yami Gautam returns with a stunning performance in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s suspense film Lost, following remarkable performances in A Thursday and Dasavi in 2022. Lost tells the tale of a young crime reporter named Vidhi Sahani (Yami Gautam), who is married to Jeet (Neil Bhoopalam). The story is set in Kolkatta and is based on actual events (Pankaj Kapur). Ishaan Bharti, a young theatre activist, went missing unexpectedly, leading her to investigate the situation. The story revolves around a crime reporter who discovers a whole new world of social betrayal, love, and politics.

Available: ZEE5

CARNIVAL ROW SEASON 2

Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne reprise their roles as Rycroft Philostrate aka Philo and Vignette Stonemoss, respectively. During one of his most significant investigations, Philo’s personal life takes an intriguing turn that is the focus of the new season of the thriller series set in a Victorian fantasy age. Will he be able to get above his personal problems in order to crack the case of the complicated murders?

Available: Amazon Prime Video

BIG BET SEASON 2

The popular South Korean series returns with a grander second season. The plot revolves around the legendary casino billionaire Moosik. After avoiding a death trap placed by Seo Taeseok and Ko Yeonghui, a succession of fresh difficulties appeared. Will Moosik be able to prove his innocence and get his life back on track? Or will he be imprisoned for the rest of his life?

Available: Disney + Hotstar

