Titan Introduces Edge Ultraslim: Thin, Timeless, Redefining Time

Mumbai witnessed the unveiling of Titan’s highly anticipated Edge Ultraslim this week, a watch that redefines the boundaries of thinness and elegance. Since its debut in 2002, the Edge collection has championed ultra-thin design, and the new Ultraslim is the crown jewel, measuring a mere 3.3mm in thickness. A seamless blend of Indian engineering and world-class design, it embodies the brand’s philosophy of minimalism, material innovation, engineering mastery, and timeless design.

In 2024, a limited-edition titanium variant of the Ultraslim marked Titan’s entry at the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) Awards, dubbed the ‘Oscars of watchmaking’.

This year, Titan presents the watch to a broader audience with two new stainless-steel variants—available in understated grey and monochromatic black—both in the 3.3mm profile. The timepieces are priced at Rs 74,995.

While fine watchmaking chases precision down to 1/100th of a second, the Ultraslim features a single-hand floating disc that glides in ten-minute intervals. This creates the illusion of continuous time, encouraging the wearer to reimagine time as a seamless flow. Not just shaving off the case to its slimmest, the watch is also powered by Titan’s Calibre Edge T9081, one of the world’s thinnest quartz movements at just 1.15mm.

Housed in a 40.5mm case of 316L surgical-grade stainless steel with precision micro-blasting, the bead-blasted silver-white dial features a soft, architectural texture, protected by a sapphire crystal with six-layer anti-reflective coating. The dual-finish case—circular satin on the bezel and high polish on the outer ring—is complemented by concealed lugs and corner bevels. A supple, stitch-free Italian calf leather strap completes the elegance. Weighing 30 grams and water-resistant up to 30 metres, the Edge Ultraslim is an engineering marvel.

Commenting on the Edge Ultraslim, Kuruvilla Markose, CEO of Watches & Wearables at Titan, says, “Every fraction of a millimetre reflects years of disciplined innovation by our in-house teams, where design and engineering coexist in perfect harmony.”

The launch was an experiential ode to time inspired by the four elements—wind, water, earth, and sky. Guests journeyed through light, sound, and form, culminating in the unveiling of the Edge Ultraslim—a mindful experience for those who see luxury in subtlety and time as a companion.