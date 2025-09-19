Key Highlights From The Two-Day Luxury Innovation Summit 2025 Held In Geneva

(F-R) Arnaud Rossi, Accenture, Mitrajit Bhattacharya, The Horologists, Sushil K. Premchand, PRS Group |

The seventh edition of the Luxury Innovation Summit took place in Geneva on September 1-2, 2025, once again proving why it’s the premier platform for leaders to explore the future of the luxury industry. This summit brought together global experts to discuss the forces transforming luxury—from AI and digital identity to circular models and market expansion in Asia. “AI, sustainability, and circular business models are no longer side topics,” said Deependra Pandey, Founder & CEO of Luxury Venture Group. “They are the main drivers of transformation in luxury today.”

Looking ahead: Mumbai 2026

As the industry shifts gears toward new growth markets, the Summit’s next edition will take place in Mumbai in March 2026. The event will bring together global luxury leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors for high-impact dialogue and collaboration in one of the world’s most dynamic economies.

In parallel, Luxury Venture Group will lead an International Business Delegation to India, connecting global brands and SMEs with India’s fast-growing luxury market through discovery visits, private B2B matchmaking, cultural immersion, and exclusive Summit access. “India is now at the centre of luxury’s future,” said Pandey. “Rising demand, cultural richness, and the upcoming EFTA–India trade deal are creating unprecedented opportunities. For global luxury brands, India is no longer an optional market—it’s a strategic priority.”

AI and digital experiences

AI is driving a new era of hyper-personalised luxury. Companies like Nestlé and New Relic showcased how real-time data, predictive analytics, and spatial computing are reshaping premium retail. Sessions also explored the future of blockchain, digital identity, and emotional engagement through immersive technologies.

Sustainable luxury

Sustainability and circularity are now at the heart of luxury business models. Platforms such as eBay, Bunjang, and Certilogo highlighted how technology can extend product lifecycles and build consumer trust. Re-commerce is not just a trend, it’s a core strategy.

Women lead the way

With the global ‘Great Wealth Transfer’ (estimated $30 trillion in the US alone), women are shaping consumption, innovation, and sustainability in the luxury industry. A panel led by 100 Women @ Davos revealed how women consumers and leaders are influencing environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities and digital transformation.

India: New growth frontier

India’s accelerating appetite for luxury, spanning across watches, jewellery, fashion, hospitality, and travel, was the focus of a dedicated masterclass. Speakers emphasised how cultural events like weddings and festivals, along with trade policy shifts, growth in e-commerce, and strong demand from smaller cities, are driving luxury consumption and long-term investment opportunities.

Innovation is the key

A surge in funding is flowing into startups focused on sustainability, AI, and next-gen craftsmanship. The Luxury Innovation Awards showcased promising early-stage ventures redefining what luxury means for the next generation of consumers.

The writer was a speaker at the Luxury Innovation Summit 2025