Tips To Prevent Hair Fall During Monsoon

As the monsoon clouds gather up the city and raindrops fill the air, this season undeniably brings us joy and happiness. However, it comes with several hair problems, such as greasy hair, dandruff, itchiness and hair fall. A wet scalp can weaken our hair, which leads to such issues. To get the joy of the rainy season without damaging your locks, take note of the below haircare tips for the monsoon.

Oiling

Regular oiling is essential to promote hair growth as it strengthens and nourishes your hair. Massage your hair with coconut oil, almond oil, or sesame oil to provide essential nutrients and protect your hair from the outer barrier during the monsoon.

Wash away rainwater

It is extremely important to wash your hair after being exposed to rainwater. Wet hair from rainwater can imbalance the scalp's pH level and lead to hair problems. Use a nourishing shampoo and deeply cleanse your drenched hair, followed by a moisturising conditioner to prevent your glands from creating excessive sebum and further prevent hair fall.

Healthy diet

The food that you intake directly impacts your overall body, including your hair. During monsoon, we often crave hot, fried and crispy food without realising that this heavy food will intensify our hair problems. Hence, it is essential to have a balanced diet, including protein and vitamin-rich meals. To promote healthy hair and hair growth, include nuts, spinach, berries, sweet potatoes and fruits in your diet.

Keep you hair dry

The rainy weather can keep your hair wet for a longer time, leading to a hair fall and other scalp problems. Make sure to keep the hair and scalp dry during the monsoon season because wet hair weakens our hair, causing hair fall. It is also crucial to avoid tying your wet hair to prevent hair problems. Additionally, keep your hair dry by protecting it by using an umbrella, scarf, or cap during rain.

Hair care routine

A haircare routine is essential despite changing seasons. Have a healthy and nourishing haircare routine during monsoon to avoid breakage and hair fall. Regular oiling, using hair treatment, and an ideal shampoo and condition will protect your hair and prevent hair fall.