This Indian Woman Earned ₹300 By Selling Her Hair Without Cutting It: Here's How

A simple, age-old practice from rural India is now going viral, thanks to content creator Pujarinu Pradhan. The Indian woman, who has over 400,000 followers on Instagram, recently shared how women in her village earn money by selling hair, without cutting or shaving it. Her video has sparked curiosity, admiration, and nostalgia across social media.

Woman earns money by selling hair

In the clip, Pujarinu explains a method many rural households quietly follow. Sharing her experience, she says, "This morning I earned three hundred rupees by selling my hair. My hair is still intact in my head but you know how." She goes on to explain that hair naturally shed while combing is carefully collected instead of being thrown away.

Watch the video below:

According to her, women store this fallen hair in small bags over months. "Every single day when we comb our hair, we lose a little bit of our hair and we don’t throw that. We collect it in a small little bag and when it’s a lot we sell it," she explains. Men reportedly visit villages on bicycles to buy the collected hair, offering higher prices for black hair and smaller amounts for grey hair.

Pujarinu summed it up by saying rural women continue to find ways to earn with dignity, even with limited resources.

Internet reacts

The video struck an emotional chord online. Many users explained that the hair is often used for wigs and extensions. One comment read, "And now I’m wearing that hair as extension. Full circle."

Others shared similar memories, with one user saying, "My Nani used to do this," while another added, "My mom does the same and buys beautiful earrings for me."