 This Durga Puja Pandal In Kolkata Is Made Of 3 Lakh Plastic Bottles: Eco-Friendly Initiative Draws Appreciation
The bottles, carefully collected and designed, will be transformed into intricate structures that reflect both grandeur and environmental consciousness

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 10:18 AM IST
Durga Puja in Kolkata has always been a canvas of creativity, where art, devotion, and innovation meet. This year, Lalbagan Nandankur Puja Committee is making headlines by building its pandal entirely with 3 lakh recycled plastic bottles. The initiative is not only visually striking but also a powerful message on sustainability and waste management.

The bottles, carefully collected and designed, will be transformed into intricate structures that reflect both grandeur and environmental consciousness. By using discarded materials, the committee aims to spread awareness about plastic pollution and the urgent need to recycle and reuse.

The spirit of durga puja in Kolkata

Durga Puja is more than just a festival in Kolkata, it is an emotion that unites the city. Streets light up with dazzling decorations, dhakis (traditional drummers) create rhythms of celebration, and pandals turn into artistic wonders. Each year, puja committees compete to stand out with themes that mix tradition, social messages, and cutting-edge artistry.

Lalbagan Nandankur’s eco-friendly approach this year resonates with the evolving consciousness of people who want their celebrations to be meaningful as well as memorable. The pandal will not just attract visitors for its beauty, but also inspire conversations about environmental responsibility.

Ma Asche, Kolkata awaits

As the chants of “Ma Asche” (Mother is coming) echo across the city, the excitement builds for five days of joy, devotion, and cultural immersion. From sindoor khela to dhunuchi dance, the rituals blend seamlessly with the artistry of pandals. Lalbagan Nandankur’s 3-lakh-bottle masterpiece is set to be a landmark attraction, proving once again that Kolkata’s Durga Puja is where creativity, devotion, and social awareness converge.

