They have the power to manifest their thoughts: The mysterious number seven

Today's date is significant for those born on the 7, 16 and 25 of any month. Number seven is the most mysterious. Seven denotes continents, seven wonders of the world, seven seas, seven colours of the rainbow, seven musical notes, seven days in a week, seven chakras, seven pheras, and more.

Understanding seven is a mystery: Reaching and attending to the unknown, unfurling the truths of life. That is why people born on the 7, 16 and 25 of any month do not know their potential. They are continuously trying to find out their potential. They are constantly caught up between yes and no, resulting in uncertainty and postponement.

Personality traits: Number seven people are gifted, talented and creative by nature. They motivate the masses and do out-of-the-box things. So, we have one of the best musicians, artists, travellers, who face the camera, influencers, motivational speakers, etc.

Number seven colours are white, light green, aqua, pink, mauve, and lavender — all pastel shades representing water. Their predominant element of life is water. They are constantly moving places, cities or even countries. Just like water, they are always moving to represent mood swings, and changes in temperament and behaviour. They do brilliantly well in sectors and fields like shipping, tourism, realty, trading, import and export, motivational speakers, politics, farming, and mining. The ruling days are Tuesday or a full moon day. They can wear rudraksha and the gemstone cat's eye.

Number seven people are dreamers. They meet people in their dreams and get messages in their dreams. Hence, they are advised to write down their dreams. The moment they write down their thoughts it is implemented hence they are advised to maintain a diary and jot down their thoughts. They have the power to manifest their thoughts, which many times end up becoming a reality. Hence, they are again advised to think positive.

Today is a special date (7/8/2022), which totals 786. It’s auspicious in Islam and significantly important for all those who believe in the miracle of numbers.