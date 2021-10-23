These are the reasons why coconut is the BEST for skin care

New Delhi: When it comes to skin and hair care, products find it hard to compete with multitasking coconut-based products. While coconut-based hair and skin oil is known to have pre-grooming and conditioning effects on hair, its varied components, such as Vitamin E, make it an ideal agent for skincare benefits. From the earliest of times, plant-based oils have been used in skin care.

There has been a renewed interest in coconut-based skin oil in recent times, both to restore skin surface and in skin ailments. Coconut-based skin oil is a very able moisturiser, with studies concluding it's at par and in some cases superior to mineral oil as an emollient. Regular application of coconut-based skin oil has been found to improve skin hydration and strengthen the barrier lipids in the skin.

Its small particle size allows for easy skin absorption, penetrating deeper layers easily, and providing thorough moisturising. By reducing water loss from the skin, coconut-based skin oil also helps moisturise the skin for longer. Environmental pollution, over-sanitising in Covid-times and climatic changes have a drastic downside of drying out the skin surface. Coconut-based skin oil is a simple, easily attainable and cost-effective product to tackle these side effects.

Interestingly, the absorption of coconut-based skin oil into the skin and subsequent breakdown into Monolaurin and Lauric acid — which are known antimicrobial agents, has been observed to improve skin-barrier function in low birth-weight babies. The skin barrier function improvement leads to improved weight gain by better thermo-regulation.

Regular massaging with coconut-based skin oil will help fight infections in premature infants and help keep them safe. Touted as an anti-bacterial agent, coconut-based skin oil reduces bacterial colonisation in people with extremely dry skin, prone to itching and rash. Regular use of coconut-based skin oil, an inexpensive and widely available agent, on the skin keeps it healthy, moisturised and supple. In cellular studies, coconut-based skin oil has also exhibited antiviral, antibacterial and antifungal properties.

Caution is advised while using coconut-based skin oil on the face for acne-prone skin since it is a comedogenic substance. The ultra-hydrating properties of coconut-based skin oil make it an easy option as a body moisturiser, lip balm and hydration of the cuticles around the nails. In conclusion, it has properties that protect and repair your skin barrier. It is an easily available, economical, safe and effective moisturiser for the body skin.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021