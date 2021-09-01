World Coconut Day 2021: Significance, date, theme and all you need to know

The first World Coconut Day was celebrated in 2009.

World Coconut Day is observed on September 2 annually to commemorate the formation of Asian Pacific Coconut Community (APCC) with great enthusiasm. On this day, the world promotes one of nature’s healthiest foods - coconuts and its uses.

Coconuts contains rich source of electrolytes, lauric acid, many antioxidants and also has antibacterial, anti-fungal properties. They belong to the drupe family and are produced in more than 80 countries around the world.

Every year World Coconut Day is celebrated with a theme. ‘Coconut, the tree of life sustains family well being,’ is the focus of APCC this year.

On the occasion of World Coconut Day, people who have exceeded in coconut farming industry, and other coconut-related activities are awarded. Better and developed techniques to use and produce coconut products are introduced. The major aspects focused on the day are as follows:

a) Uses and importance

b)Interpret policies and express the plan of action for the sector

c) Advanced technology in coconut farming

In India, the Coconut Development Board (CDB) conducts various events in different parts of the country on the World Coconut Day. Also, India is the third largest coconut producer with Indonesia at the top.

Coconuts have been a powerhouse with a vast range of products and benefits. Every part of it is utilized to the core. Coconut butter, coconut cream and coconut oil are staple byproducts used in beauty products, and the husks and leaves of coconuts are used for making doormats, roofs, and huts.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 06:25 PM IST