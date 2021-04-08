The numerology of stress

“Rule number one is, don’t sweat the small stuff. Rule number two is, it’s all small stuff.”

—Robert Eliot

Who doesn’t want to live a stress-free life? Stress dampens your joy and holds you back you from moving forward. It shifts the energy around you making it hazy like a dust storm. Using numerology, the science of numbers, one can gauge what factors increase your stress levels and what can you do to alleviate it.

The number chosen, is your psychic number i.e. the specific date you were born on.

E.g. 6 March 1974

The psychic or birth day number is 6. So, your number in the article is 6.

If your birth day is 8 Jan 1992, your number is 8.

Number 1

Ones are born leaders; assertive, independent, bold, ambitious and risk-takers. You tend to be very good at multitasking and staying busy, is important to you. When you conclude one project, you are ready for the next. This need for busy-ness may place the burden of strain on you. You are an achiever, once you set your mind on anything, you are likely to be victorious. The pressure to win is high and you tend to be petulant when you don’t. You like to have your own way. This can get in the way of your negotiating skills. You have a tendency to self-sabotage your goals, leading to frustration. Your challenge is to curb your selfishness and pride.

Your stress factors: Over-exertion, heart-related ailments, sunstroke and blood circulation.

Your stress alleviators: It’s okay to not win all the games. Find something to care about that’s bigger than you. A healthy ego and willingness to accept criticism will go a long way to maintain your peace of mind. Don’t hold back on your ideas. Take time for rest, exercise and a massage, too. Yoga is a great option. Citrus fruits, dates, raisins, lavender, honey and chamomile help in providing the balm for your stress.