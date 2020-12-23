Ways to close the year by 'giving it back'

2020 has been the mother of all years. It levelled the field for the entire world, in more ways than possible. What it taught each one, was the ability to come together – to share and respect what you had. Stories of selfless acts of health workers, neighbours and strangers, of families bonding to assuage the pall of gloom. It knitted humanity and gave rise to a new consciousness about environment care.

With the year on its last legs, literally, it’s time to thank and bless it for all it taught you and me. It’s time to give back some more, in the spirit of gratitude. For you are surrounded by blessings, you may have taken for granted.

My mother, a gentle soul believed that the best way to conclude each year was to partake in the generosity of sharing no matter how challenging, the year was for her and the family. She was guilt-ridden walking by the street with bags filled with festival shopping. She would look out for those who genuinely had a tough time making ends meet. She did not trust people who would come during Eid, seeking money for charitable institutions.

She would sift through our clothes, the vessels in the kitchen, our shoes, and fill discarded pillow cases with items, we had not used or were simply lying around, forgotten. She would order grains from the grocers in bulk and send them to relatives, along with a money order of any amount of cash she could spare. Giving began at home.

I can’t help but feel a little guilty of not being more charitable, or having done more volunteer work through the year. During this season of giving, I am in gratitude for the privileged life I lead, and was looking for ways to give back. I spoke to friends, family, colleagues and even strangers. I realise that giving does not need a price tag and can be done in many interesting ways. Donation and action, both help.

I have put together a few things that may inspire you to be creative, now and through the year.

1. Begin with your home first

Often times, giving is placed in the context of strangers. However, a family member or close friend could do with some help, too. Visit an ailing sibling. Offer to take your grandparent for a weekly walk. Give your parent some respite by taking the responsibility of new chores. Work-from-home has been a challenging time for women especially with the added load of work and home. A friend of mine, ensures the women in his house take the day off every week – no cooking and cleaning. They rest, while the kids and men take over. Help a friend with referrals for a job opportunity. Don’t forget your house help or office staff. Give them an off on holidays.

2. Provide lunch/dinner packets to those who work during the holidays

This is the most trying time for services like the police, emergency service providers and health care workers who don't get time off and working practically round-the-clock. Surprise your local police station or hospital ward with special lunch or dinner packets.

3. Adopt a family

Provide monthly food rations for a family that has fallen on hard times. Help the children by arranging ‘used laptops’ for their schooling and basic essentials. A colleague I know has adopted the family of a prisoner and another of her staff who was widowed and has a 2-year-old baby.

4. Give some of your time, listen

Make time for those who feel lonely and struggling with this year’s added grief of isolation and loss. Give them an opportunity to be seen, heard and understood. It’s a harder time for recovering alcoholics and those battling substance abuse. Provide them the opportunity of non-judgmental listening and a meaningful connection.

5. Donate to a charitable cause in a friend's name

Having lost friends this year, a client donates blood regularly in their name. Another donates medicines to the local municipal hospital. A pet lover provides love therapy at a welfare for stray animals.