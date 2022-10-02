The numerological significance of Dussehra

Just like the name suggests, “dus” means 10. Ten heads of Ravana, the king of rakshasas. However, he was not born with 10 heads. Lets unravel the mystery.

Ravana performed an intense penance (tapasya) to Brahma, lasting several years. During his penance, Ravana chopped off his head 10 times as a sacrifice to appease Brahma. Each time he offered his head, a new one arose, thus enabling him to continue his penance. At last, Brahma, pleased with his austerity, appeared after Ravana’s 10th decapitation and offered him a wish. Ravana asked for immortality, which Brahma refused. But gave him the celestial nectar of immortality, which we all know was stored under his navel.

Read Also Imagination is the pulse... Deciphering destiny number 2

Ten in numerology indicates the “wheel of fortune”. It’s a number that signifies up and down, and movement like manthan, the good and bad, the evil and godly. The 10 heads signify 10 negative forms of love.

Let’s understand the 10 evils and virtues of the 10 heads of Ravana:

The evil mind has: Kama (lust), not in the act but in the eyes of the person, Krodha (anger), Moha (attachment), Lobha (greed), Mada (pride), Maatsyasya or irshya (envy), Ghrina (hatred), Bhaya (fear), Jaddata (insensibility), Ahankar (ego).

Ravana’s 10 heads symbolise the six shastras and four vedas, making him great scholar and the most intelligent person of his time.

Read Also Ganeshotsav 2022: The connection between Ganesha and numerology explained

1. Sankhyashastra (mathematics)

2. Yog shastra (yoga as a way of life, meditation)

3. Nyayashastra (law and administration)

4. Vaisheshik shastra (physics, astronomy, mechanics)

5. Purvamimansa (philosophy, justification)

6. Uttar mimansa shastra

7. Rigveda

8. Yajurveda

9. Samveda

10. Atharvaveda

Ravana was a master in astrology, it is said that he broke one of Saturn’s arms, when Shani deva refused to be in a perfect position which would have made Meghnad immortal. While Ravana was dying, Lakshmana ran towards him so that he can learn the knowledge of diplomacy, since nobody in this planet had better knowledge and experience of administrative diplomacy over Ravana. His 10 heads represented a mammoth pool of knowledge and experience as a ruler, king and as a Brahman.