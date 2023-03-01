The newly opened Lucky Cat in Goa offers ultimate blend of Japanese cuisine and tropical vibes of Goa

Chiang Mai Train Station Noodles |

Goa has now long been a hub for affordable fine-dining eateries. And when it comes to multi-cuisine dining spaces and ambience, a hi-end bar with an elaborate Asian spread paired with refreshing cocktails, there's no denying that Goa tops the chart. Adding to the list is Lucky Cat, an outdoor Asian Cocktail Bar by Mamagoto.

Located right on Swami Vivekananda Road in North Goa, it looks quite unsuspecting from the outside but is a whole new world once you step in. Adorned with Manga art creating an eclectic ambience, you find yourself surrounded by cherry blossom trees as you soak in surreal sunsets sipping on your favourite tipple — also makes for the best Instagram pictures. The quirky décor boasts the culture and heritage of Japan through a host of pictures and letters as you meet with the eye-catching yellow and red colour combined aesthetics.

Known for serving street hawker cuisine since Mamagoto opened in 2010 in Delhi followed by Pune, and Mumbai as the only pan-Asian Café, Lucky Cat in Goa was on our list on our last visit to Goa. We drove down through the Mandovi river to catch the sunset from the restaurant. After a quick tour of the café, we chose the corner couch to settle in and quickly went through the menu. While waiting for our food to arrive we looked through the vibrant wall paintings and patterned window shades which are a tribute to Urban Art.

Our Asparagus Avocado Sushi and Crystal Dim Sums arrived on our table which we paired with Orange and Passion Fruit Sangria with a dose of Vodka to have that tropical boost in the evening, and Mojito. The raw taste of avocado and asparagus bonded perfectly with sushi rice. Dim Sum were the highlight of our meal, for we loved the blend of lotus root with other vegetables.

We also sampled a dish from their signature bowls, Chiang Mai Train Station Noodles, which came in huge portions and was also our second favourite. The Khao Suey style noodles were made in coconut milk and the taste was pretty much prominent. Overall the dish was filling and tasted good. We finished our meal with Caramel Sponge Cake which was served with coffee sauce and Vanilla ice cream on the side. This blend was just what we needed to end the perfectly well-spent day in Goa.

Making the restaurant the preferred pitstop for locals and tourists to indulge in a taste of fun pan Asian delicacies, the menu apart from their sumptuous Sushi and Dim Sum also includes a variety of signature bowls, wok-tossed curries, and stir-fried sides. We recommend trying their Chiang Mai train station noodles. The dish won't disappoint you. The Duck Ramen, Spicy Lemongrass Crab Cakes, and Caramel Sponge Cake are some of the other delights.

In case you are in Goa, make Lucky Cat a must-visit restaurant on your to-do list. Apart from delectable food, their cocktails and mocktails also have stories to tell. The elaborate bar menu features homemade mixers and exotic elixirs. From a midday indulgence and sunset soirees to magical nights under the moonlight skies, whether you relax on their orange sun loungers or choose those high azure high chairs, Lucky Cat is the ultimate eclectic oasis to compliment the sunny sands of Goa.

Price: Rs 1,500 + for two.

Contact: +91 76200 10732 | +91 832 299 6575