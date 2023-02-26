Goa's newly opened São By The Shore redefines luxury seaside dining with delectable food and cocktails

In Portuguese, the word ‘São’ means to be healthy, wholesome and sane! And what better way to get into a healthy state of mind than a day out at the beach, sipping on cocktails while overlooking the pristine views of the Arabian Sea? Chic outdoor seating and a blissful oceanside scenery set the stage at this new bar and restaurant that is turning heads by the Ashwem coast in North Goa.

The beautifully designed space in Mandrem boasts tropical vibes in sync with nature. Interior designer Neetika Daga has seized the moment while driving the inspiration from natural elements and Goa's unique charm.

You are greeted with a warm bamboo tunnel at the entry leading to a space with fawn hues on walls and spear palm leaves cladded on the roof. The backyard of the space offers comfort and priceless moments of calm cherishing the dappled effect created by the coconut trees.

The area outdoors here is divided into sections of sunbeds, a backyard and a lounge. Nestled by the sea and flooded with sunlight, the space combines practicality with aesthetic style. Every corner is thought off, from refurbished pivoted windows to handcrafted macrame bar panels, bringing Goa through photo frames. You realise that the space sees a play of handpicked accessories curated from Goan markets.

For food, the restaurant boasts Goan-European inspired cuisine. The menu is versatile and crave worthy. Curated by Chef Rueben the menu has signature sauces and delightful plating. The choices range from Prawn Sol Kadi Ceviche with Tender Coconut & Edible Flowers, Moroccan Lamb Kebab, Mutton Liver Pate with Caramelized Onion to Truf le Buf alo Mozzarella Fragottini.

Drinks come with panoramic views at this slick and sophisticated beachfront spot. We learn that by day, the restaurant offers luxury beach beds before turning into the perfect evening location for a romantic dinner. The genius behind the incredible bar menu at São is Fay Barretto. She is the Founder of Mr.Bartender and The Crew training women and members of the LGBTQ community with Daria.

Her most recent projects are Jamjar Diner and Praia, Mumbai. The menu has been carefully designed to highlight star Indo-Portuguese elements into drinks that have a modern take on classic cocktails.

Some of the must try drinks are Rose Dream, a signature cocktail prepared using Codigo Rosé, Samsara Pink, Strawberry and watermelon. Of Flower & Fruits — made with Frangipani-infused Vodka, Lychee liqueur, Apple juice and Vanilla Jasmine foam, will transport you to a floral paradise! If you're feeling bold, we suggest you try the Vasco de Gama that's concocted with gold-infused whisky, jackfruit syrup and lime juice.

With ample capacity and space, the natural style of the restaurant allows you to celebrate in large groups or lounge around by yourself with enough privacy.

Price: Rs 1,600 + for two.

Contact: +91- 93074 55572