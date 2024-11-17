The MIND Diet: New Study Reveals Eating Habits That Can Improve Brain Health

Canva

The MIND diet, a fusion of the Mediterranean and DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diets, has gained attention for its potential to boost brain health. A recent study led by Dr Russell P. Sawyer at the University of Cincinnati revealed how dietary choices can impact cognitive function and memory retention, making the MIND diet an essential consideration for those looking to improve their brain health.

What is the MIND Diet?

The MIND diet stands for Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay. It combines elements from two popular dietary approaches: the Mediterranean diet and the DASH diet. This well-balanced menu is created to boost brain health while incorporating a variety of nutrient-rich foods.

What is included in the MIND Diet?

Key components of the MIND diet include leafy greens like spinach and kale, vibrant vegetables, whole grains, fish or poultry, a handful of nuts, berries, and olive oil. At the same time, the intake of harmful food items such as fried foods, red meat, pastries, and sweets is restricted. However, a glass of wine once in a while is allowed in this diet routine.

What did the study reveal?

The study, conducted over a decade with 14,145 participants, assessed their dietary habits and classified them based on their dedication to the MIND diet recommendations.

Findings revealed that individuals with low commitment to the diet were more likely to experience cognitive decline compared to those who incorporated MIND routines into their meals. Notably, after accounting for age, hypertension, and diabetes, results indicated that followers of the MIND diet had a 4% lower risk of cognitive decline, emphasising the role of nutrition in maintaining brain health.