Kamala Harris Follows Flexitarian Diet; Know More About Her 'Part-Time Vegan' Routine

Kamala Harris | Instagram

Kamala Harris, the U.S. Vice President and first woman of colour to run for the presidency of the United States of America in the 2024 election, has always been open about her flexitarian approach to eating—a lifestyle that enjoys both the benefits of vegetarianism with the flexibility to enjoy animal products in moderation. Referred to as 'Flexitarian,' the name of this diet is the combination of the words "flexible" and "vegetarian."

Harris often describes herself as a "part-time vegan." She focuses on plant-based foods, particularly before 6 p.m., to minimise her environmental impact and enhance her health. This balanced and eco-conscious diet is known as flexitarianism, which allows Harris to maintain a flexible yet mindful eating style. If you're curious about what flexitarianism truly means, keep reading as we understand it together.

What is a flexitarian diet that Kamala Harris follows?

Flexitarian diet is a flexible, mostly plant-based way of eating originally created by dietitian Dawn Jackson Blatner. It allows individuals to enjoy the benefits of a vegetarian diet while still including animal products occasionally.

The word "flexitarian" combines “flexible” and “vegetarian” because it’s a balanced approach. Unlike vegetarians, who don’t eat meat, and vegans, who avoid all animal products, flexitarians mostly eat plants but include some meat, fish or dairy in moderation. There are no strict rules, calorie limits, or specific guidelines in the flexitarian diet, making it more of a lifestyle than a traditional diet.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, "The flexitarian diet is listed on U.S. News Best Diet Rankings as the #2 Best Diet Overall (falling just behind the Mediterranean diet). It’s ranked high because it’s a simple, healthy, straight forward way of eating."

What Kamala Harris eats in her 'Part-Time Vegan' diet?

Harris follows a flexitarian diet that leans mostly plant-based but with some flexible choices. For breakfast, she keeps things simple and energising, even though she's not a big fan of the meal. Harris starts her day with a splash of honey in her morning tea, a choice that makes her breakfast "plant-forward" rather than strictly vegan.

In a previous interview with Forbes, she humorously described her morning routine, "I eat ‘no’ for breakfast." She explained that she often stands at her kitchen counter with a bowl of generic Raisin Bran in almond milk while checking her schedule. "It's the generic Raisin Bran that I get from the grocery store—I try not to have a lot of sugar in it. I have tea with honey and lemon and then I'm out the door," Harris shared.