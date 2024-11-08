Shalini Passi Consumes Sprout Juice, Ghee Shots, Goat's Curd, And Other Items As Part Of Her Beauty Diet

Instagram

Shalini Passi, the new star of 'Luxurious Lives vs Bollywood Wives' is the talk of the town, not only for her vibrant lifestyle and quirky comments but also for her dedication towards her fitness and is only making her age in reverse. She follows a strictly curated diet that makes her look radiant and healthy.

The 49-year-old Delhi socialite and art collector recently shared her beauty secret and the diet she follows with an esteemed media website. She mentioned how these eating habits helps her celebrate her body form.

What does Shalini Passi's beauty diet include?

Shalini's beauty diet begins with consuming ghee shots. This is an ancient Ayurvedic process that is popular for providing essential nutrients and lubricant to the body. Followed by this, she consumes a handful of almonds and walnuts that are good fats and contain antioxidants that detoxify your body. In addition to this, she consumes a juice that is made of beetroot, amla and ginger. This juice promotes digestion, glowing skin and detoxifies impurities in the body.

As seen in the series, Shalini believes in 'drinking' her food instead of eating it since she thinks drinking your food saves time. Alot of her diet include juices such as celery juice, red juice, nutrient-rich sprouts juice and capcisum juice which is rich in vitamin C. It helps her boost healthy skin and maintain her complexion. Shalini enjoys ragi or jowar chilla for breakfast that provides with abundant nutrients and also keeps her full for a longer duration.

Shalini's workout regime

Workout is an essential activity for maintaining a healthy and fit body. Along with following a beauty diet, Shalini also focuses on getting her workouts done. From 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm everyday, she engages in physical activities. She dances for an hour, followed by pilates or weight training exercises.

Her pre-workout meal consists of fresh fruits that provide her with natural sugar and vitamins. Shalini's dinner consists of vegetable based soups which keep her full and also provide her with loads of nutrients required for her body.

She consumes more natural sources of protein and also prefers goat's curd as a probiotic since is it also helps in enhancing bone and teeth strength.

According to reports, Shalini is so committed to her beauty diet that she carries her own vegetables while traveling and has no cravings for sugar and junk. The right diet helps you stay away from cravings and over-eating. This is what helps Shalini maintain a flawless skin and an active body.