Thailand Joins In For Navratri Celebrations: Viral Video Shows Devotional Dances, 'Pauranic Katahs' & More

The Navratri season has officially begun, starting on September 22, 2025, and will continue until October 2, 2025. Across India, devotees have already immersed themselves in the nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, marked by rituals, prayers, dance, music, and devotion.

But this year, Navratri’s reach has extended far beyond Indian borders, making global headlines after a video of celebrations in Thailand went viral.

A viral glimpse from Thailand

A clip shared on Instagram by user @noppadonball has captured worldwide attention. The video showcases vibrant Navratri festivities in Thailand, complete with traditional rituals, devotional dances, and enactments of Pauranic Kathas (mythological stories).

Social media buzz

The video struck a chord with netizens, particularly among Indian audiences, who were delighted to see Navratri being celebrated with such energy and authenticity outside of India. Many users praised the dedication with which the traditions were observed in Thailand, highlighting how Indian cultural practices are embraced globally.

Navratri’s global footprint

While Navratri is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India, its presence abroad has been steadily growing over the years. Countries with significant Indian communities, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, routinely host large-scale events during the festival. However, celebrations in Thailand emphasize how deeply Indian traditions resonate even in places with smaller Indian populations, underscoring the universal appeal of dance, devotion, and storytelling.

A festival beyond borders

The Thailand celebrations stand as a testament to how Navratri is no longer confined by geography. The festival’s central themes, victory of good over evil, devotion to the divine, and the joy of cultural expression, continue to unite communities across the world.

As Navratri 2025 unfolds, this viral moment is a reminder that Indian culture, rich in stories and traditions, truly knows no borders.