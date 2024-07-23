 Tequila Day 2024: Must Try Tequila Cocktail Recipes
Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 05:25 PM IST
Every year, July 24 is observed as National Tequila Day, a celebration honouring the renowned Mexican alcoholic beverage that has won spirit lovers' hearts worldwide. The blue agave plant, the main component used to make tequila, has been grown for centuries in Jalisco, Mexico. On this tequila day, raise a toast with your drinking buddy and enjoy the classic drink.

Lemongrass & Ginger Tequilatini by Tulleeho

Ingredients: 

45 ml – Tequila 

2 blades of Fresh Lemongrass – 1 long blade and 1 snippet to garnish 

1” piece – Ginger 

15 ml – Sugar syrup 

Ice – to fill shaker  

Method: 

Step 1: Muddle the lemongrass and ginger in a shaker.

Step 2: Add the ice, tequila and sugar syrup, shake well and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. 

Step 3: Garnish with a snippet of lemongrass and serve. 

Titri by Geist Brewing Co.  

Ingredients: 

60 ml – Tequila  

30 ml – Green Tea 

60 ml – Tamarind Syrup 

90 ml – Soda  

Method: 

Step 1: Fill a shaker with ice and add tequila, green tea, and tamarind syrup and shake well. 

Step 2: Fill a highball glass with ice and strain the mixture into it. 

Step 3: Top with soda and gently stir to combine. 

Step 4: Garnish by adding a tamarind candy and enjoy! 

Honey Mango Margarita by Tulleeho

Ingredients: 

45 ml – Tequila 

15 ml – Cointreau 

½ cup – Mango chunks 

30 ml – Honey 

10 ml – Lime juice 

1 cup – Crushed ice 

Mango – Slice to garnish  

Method: 

Step 1: Blend all the ingredients together with ice in a blender. 

Step 2: Pour into a glass, garnish with a mango slice and serve. 

