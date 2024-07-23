Tequila Day 2024: Must Try Tequila Cocktail Recipes

Canva

Every year, July 24 is observed as National Tequila Day, a celebration honouring the renowned Mexican alcoholic beverage that has won spirit lovers' hearts worldwide. The blue agave plant, the main component used to make tequila, has been grown for centuries in Jalisco, Mexico. On this tequila day, raise a toast with your drinking buddy and enjoy the classic drink.

Lemongrass & Ginger Tequilatini by Tulleeho

Ingredients:

45 ml – Tequila

2 blades of Fresh Lemongrass – 1 long blade and 1 snippet to garnish

1” piece – Ginger

15 ml – Sugar syrup

Ice – to fill shaker

Method:

Step 1: Muddle the lemongrass and ginger in a shaker.

Step 2: Add the ice, tequila and sugar syrup, shake well and strain into a chilled cocktail glass.

Step 3: Garnish with a snippet of lemongrass and serve.

Read Also Easy Cocktail Recipes For Your Next House Party This Summer

Titri by Geist Brewing Co.

Ingredients:

60 ml – Tequila

30 ml – Green Tea

60 ml – Tamarind Syrup

90 ml – Soda

Method:

Step 1: Fill a shaker with ice and add tequila, green tea, and tamarind syrup and shake well.

Step 2: Fill a highball glass with ice and strain the mixture into it.

Step 3: Top with soda and gently stir to combine.

Step 4: Garnish by adding a tamarind candy and enjoy!

Read Also From Gin To Tequila; 7 Coffee Infused Liqueurs Perfect For Your Home Bar

Honey Mango Margarita by Tulleeho

Ingredients:

45 ml – Tequila

15 ml – Cointreau

½ cup – Mango chunks

30 ml – Honey

10 ml – Lime juice

1 cup – Crushed ice

Mango – Slice to garnish

Method:

Step 1: Blend all the ingredients together with ice in a blender.

Step 2: Pour into a glass, garnish with a mango slice and serve.