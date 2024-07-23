Tequila Day 2024: Must Try Tequila Cocktail Recipes

Every year, July 24 is observed as National Tequila Day, a celebration honouring the renowned Mexican alcoholic beverage that has won spirit lovers' hearts worldwide. The blue agave plant, the main component used to make tequila, has been grown for centuries in Jalisco, Mexico. On this tequila day, raise a toast with your drinking buddy and enjoy the classic drink.
Lemongrass & Ginger Tequilatini by Tulleeho
Ingredients:
45 ml – Tequila
2 blades of Fresh Lemongrass – 1 long blade and 1 snippet to garnish
1” piece – Ginger
15 ml – Sugar syrup
Ice – to fill shaker
Method:
Step 1: Muddle the lemongrass and ginger in a shaker.
Step 2: Add the ice, tequila and sugar syrup, shake well and strain into a chilled cocktail glass.
Step 3: Garnish with a snippet of lemongrass and serve.
Titri by Geist Brewing Co.
Ingredients:
60 ml – Tequila
30 ml – Green Tea
60 ml – Tamarind Syrup
90 ml – Soda
Method:
Step 1: Fill a shaker with ice and add tequila, green tea, and tamarind syrup and shake well.
Step 2: Fill a highball glass with ice and strain the mixture into it.
Step 3: Top with soda and gently stir to combine.
Step 4: Garnish by adding a tamarind candy and enjoy!
Honey Mango Margarita by Tulleeho
Ingredients:
45 ml – Tequila
15 ml – Cointreau
½ cup – Mango chunks
30 ml – Honey
10 ml – Lime juice
1 cup – Crushed ice
Mango – Slice to garnish
Method:
Step 1: Blend all the ingredients together with ice in a blender.
Step 2: Pour into a glass, garnish with a mango slice and serve.