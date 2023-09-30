From Gin To Tequila; 7 Coffee Infused Liqueurs Perfect For Your Home Bar

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 30, 2023
Kahlua- Rum and Coffee liqueur is one of the most popular brands in the world. This is the must have brand for any coffee cocktails and even in case you want to try out some expresso shots
Van Gogh Double Expresso Vodka is a coffee infused Vodka that will simply blow your mind. The coffee infused Vodka is something every Vodka lover will enjoy
No Sleep Gin by Greater Than GIn is a limited Edition Gin that is made with 100 percent Arabica coffee. This is the drink perfect for your weekend
Patron XO Café is a Tequila that has been a fan favourite for quite some time now. The drink boasts with aromas of chocolate, fresh coffee, and vanilla
Jameson Cold Brew is a coffee infused Whisky that is loved by people across the globe. You can try having the drink with Coke or just on the rocks
Quaffine is an home grown coffee liqueur made with arabica beans. You can add it in cocktails or simply drink it on the rocks
VIVIR Café VS is a tequila-coffee creation that has a mild taste of caffeine, nuts and even notes of white chocolate. You can enjoy the drink in cocktails or simply on the rocks
