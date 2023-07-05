Ultimate Chocolate Experience: 7 Delightful Cocktails to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 05, 2023
Chocolate Martini can be prepared at home with vodka, chocolate liqueur, crème de cacao, cream and chocolate shavings. Shake all the liquid ingredients with ice in a cocktail shaker. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with chocolate shavings
Chocolate Old Fashioned is made with bourbon, chocolate liqueur, simple syrup, chocolate bitters, and orange twist. Pour the simple syrup, bourbon and chocolate liqueur. Fill the glass with ice and stir until chilled. Garnish with an orange twist
Death by Chocolate Cocktail is a triple-layer chocolate treat that features loads of chocolate, coffee, and vodka. It’s cold and creamy! Top it with whipped cream and a cherry, making it more like dessert than a drink
Chocolate Mint Julep has a bourbon base that makes it warm and rich. And the minty chocolate flavor leaves you feeling refreshed after drinking it
Mexican Hot Chocolate Cocktail is perfect for the monsoon evening. You can make the drink at home with tequila, crème de cacao and hot chocolate. Top with whipped cream and sprinkle cinnamon powder on top
Brandy Alexander is another terrific evening drink that combines brandy, creme de cacao, half and half, and a tiny pinch of ground nutmeg. Top it with whipped cream for extra decadence if you like
Chocolate Espresso Martini is perfect for the chocolate and coffee lovers. Add vodka, coffee liqueur, chocolate liqueur a cocktail shaker and shake it well. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with coffee beans
