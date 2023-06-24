Cheers To The Monsoon: 7 Indian Rum Brands To Spice Up Your Home Bar

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 24, 2023
Old Monk Rum is the classic Indian rum known for its rich and smooth flavour, perfect for sipping during monsoon evenings
Amrut Two Indies Rum is a one of kind of rum that is made from Jaggery and has a deep wood spice and tropical fruit aroma
Short Story White Rum is perfect for the rainy evenings due to its blend of Caribbean rum with Indian molasses
Segredo Aldeia Rum is another homegrown brand that has both-white rum and a cafe rum that is must have for your home bar
Cabo White Rum is a coconut flavoured rum from Goa that can be mixed with a drink or just had on the rocks
Maka Zai has notes of praline, dry dates, figs, caramel, cinnamon and honey that makes it a perfect after-dinner drink
Wild Tiger Rum from Kerala is characterised by its unique blend of spices, which sets it apart from traditional rums
