World Whiskey Day: 7 Best selling Whiskey brands perfect for your home bar

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 20, 2023
Jameson Irish Whiskey is the most popular whiskey brand that has stood the test of time. The spirit aged for a minimum of 4 years offers hints of vanilla, cream and freshly cut grass with a touch of sweetness
Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey is one of the best selling whiskey in the world that is loved by all
Amrut Peated Malt is the only Indian brand in the list that is one of a kind and surely deserves a place in your home bar
Johnnie Walker is another brand that has stood the test of time. The populat scotch whiskey aged for a minimum of 12 years from the four corners of Scotland is a must have for whiskey lovers
Ardbeg Scotch Whiskey is another popular whiskey brand that consists vanilla, lemon and topped off with that surging
Jim Beam Bourbon Whiskey is distilled with corn, malted barley, time, is a popular brand pride and passion, there's a reason why Jim Beam Bourbon is on almost every bar shelf.
Bulleit Bourbon Whiskey is made from the blend of rye, corn, and barley malt, along with special strains of yeast and pure Kentucky limestone-filtered water
