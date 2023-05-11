World Cocktail Day 2023: 10 Classic cocktails that you simply cannot miss

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 11, 2023

Mojito: This is the most popular cocktails of all times that is made with white rum, sugar, lime juice and mint

Bloody Mary: As the name suggests the drink is tangy and spicy made with vodka, tomato juice, and other spices and flavorings including, hot sauces, herbs and black pepper

theBar

Classic Martini: The drink popularised by James Bond is made with gin or vodka, vermouth, and an olive for garnish

Screwdriver: It is the simplest and the most popular cocktail made with just 2 ingedients- orange juice and vodka

MasterClass

Manhattan: The cocktail invented at a club called the Manhattan Club in New York is one of the popular cocktails. Rye whiskey, sweet vermouth, and bitters is all you need to make this drink

Pina Colada: A tropical treat that became widely known after 'The Piña Colada Song' is made with rum, cream of coconut, and pineapple juice

Southern Living

Cosmopolitan: Made popular by the 90s show 'Sex and the City', the drink is made with vodka, cranberry juice, and freshly squeezed lime juice

Notonthehighstreet

Melon Margarita: This is a tasty cocktail to cool down in the scorching heat with fresh orange juice, melon syrup and tequila

Long island iced tea: Made with vodka, gin, tequila, triple sec, and rum the drink is named so because of the resemblance of the colour and taste to iced tea

Supergolden Bakes

Old Fashioned: As the name suggests is one of the most old cocktails made with whiskey, bitters, sugar, and an orange slice

Simply Recipes

Thanks For Reading!

Try Melon Margarita, Summer Fizz, Truffle Hunter, Farm Fresh Picante and Mezcal Paloma cocktails to...
Find out More