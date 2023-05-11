World Cocktail Day 2023: 10 Classic cocktails that you simply cannot miss

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 11, 2023
Mojito: This is the most popular cocktails of all times that is made with white rum, sugar, lime juice and mint
Bloody Mary: As the name suggests the drink is tangy and spicy made with vodka, tomato juice, and other spices and flavorings including, hot sauces, herbs and black pepper
Classic Martini: The drink popularised by James Bond is made with gin or vodka, vermouth, and an olive for garnish
Screwdriver: It is the simplest and the most popular cocktail made with just 2 ingedients- orange juice and vodka
Manhattan: The cocktail invented at a club called the Manhattan Club in New York is one of the popular cocktails. Rye whiskey, sweet vermouth, and bitters is all you need to make this drink
Pina Colada: A tropical treat that became widely known after 'The Piña Colada Song' is made with rum, cream of coconut, and pineapple juice
Cosmopolitan: Made popular by the 90s show 'Sex and the City', the drink is made with vodka, cranberry juice, and freshly squeezed lime juice
Melon Margarita: This is a tasty cocktail to cool down in the scorching heat with fresh orange juice, melon syrup and tequila
Long island iced tea: Made with vodka, gin, tequila, triple sec, and rum the drink is named so because of the resemblance of the colour and taste to iced tea
Old Fashioned: As the name suggests is one of the most old cocktails made with whiskey, bitters, sugar, and an orange slice
