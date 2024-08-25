Tamannaah Bhatia-Inspired Radha Makeup Look For Krishna Janmashtami

Instagram

Janmashtami is one of the auspicious festivals in the Hindu religion, as it marks the birth of Lord Krishna, also called Bal Gopal. It is celebrated by vibrant decorations, lively dance, traditional rituals, and more. One of the cultural aspects of the festival is the portrayal of Radha, Krishna's divine consort, whose beauty and grace are celebrated in various forms. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has embraced this tradition with a modern twist, adorning herself in a Radha avatar ahead of Janmashtami.

In collaboration with ace designer Karan Torani, the actress is showcasing an array of stunning silhouettes for their campaign, 'Leela: The Illusion of Love.' Tamannaah's contemporary take on Radha is loved by many online, with her recent intricate makeup look being a major highlight.

Just like the actress, you can also channel Radha's ethereal beauty with this simple guide to Tamannaah Bhatia-inspired Radha makeup for the Krishna Janmashtami celebration.

Glowing base

Start with a flawless base to reflect the Radha's radiated glow. Begin by applying a hydrating primer to create a smooth base for makeup to blend seamlessly. Choose a foundation that matches your skin tone and blend it well using a makeup sponge for a natural finish.

For a glowing touch, use a highlighter on the high points of your face—cheekbones, brow bones, and the bridge of your nose. Tamannaah's Radha look often features luminous skin, so don’t shy away from a bit of extra glow.

Eye look

Radha’s eyes exude both grace and allure. For a beautiful eye look, choose shimmering gold or soft pink eye shadow similar to Tamannah's makeup look. Use black or dark brown eyeliner to create a soft winged effect, which adds a classic touch. Finish with generous coats of mascara.

Soft blush and pouty lips

For a soft and romantic finish, apply a rosy blush to the apples of your cheeks and blend it well into the foundation. Radha’s look is all about subtlety and grace, so keep the blush light and natural.

Paint your lips with a soft pink or peachy shade to complement your overall look. For extra drama, apply a dab of gloss in the centre of your lips. If you prefer a more traditional look, a red or berry lip colour can also be stunning and in line with classic depictions of Radha.

Tamannaah Bhatia in Torani collection | Instagram

Traditional paint

The Radha look is incomplete without the intricate white design on the face. Taking inspiration from the Baahubali star, consider drawing traditional and delicate designs with a white face pencil over your eyebrows. Complete the look with a red dot or bindi for an enhanced Radha avatar.

This white paint symbolises Radha and holds significant importance in the traditional culture, especially for the brides during their wedding.

By channelling Tamannaah Bhatia’s graceful Radha look, you can embrace the traditional essence of the festival while celebrating in style.