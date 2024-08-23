Janmashtami 2024: Your Fashion Guide To Dress Up Like One Of Lord Krishna's Gopi For The Festive Celebration

Tamannaah Bhatia | Instagram

The auspicious celebration of Lord Krishna's birth, Janmashtami, is just around the corner. For all the female devotees, there's nothing more special and cultural than dressing up like Lord Krishna's beloved gopi for the celebration. The gopis are known for their devotion and love for Krishna, and their attire reflects the simplicity and grace of rural life in ancient India.

For the Janmashtami 2024 celebration, channel Gopi's ethereal beauty with ethnic attire with a modern twist to mark the significance of this special festival.

Choose a Ghagra Choli

A ghagra choli is a classic ensemble that features a long skirt, a fitted, embroidered blouse, and a dupatta. For a gopi-inspired look, opt for vibrant colours like peacock blue, pink, yellow, or rush green. These hues reflect the joyful and lively vibe associated with Lord Krishna's divine play. Traditional fabrics such as cotton, silk or brocade work beautifully for the festive occasion.

Tamannaah Bhatia | Instagram

Adorn with embellishments

Gopis are known for their intricate and exquisite attire. Look for ghagra cholis adorned with embroidery, mirror or zari work. These embellishments add a touch of glamour to the festive occasion. If you are someone who likes minimal couture, then you can opt for a choli with minimal embroidery but pair it with a dupatta that has beautiful border detailing.

Accessorising is essential

Accessories play a crucial role in complementing your gopi-inspired look. Opt for traditional jewellery such as statement necklaces, maang tikkas, jhumkas, and stacks of bangles. Floral ornaments, made with jasmine or marigold, can be worn in the hair and draped around the neck to complete the look. Always remember, less is often more, so choose pieces that complement rather than overwhelm your outfit.

Tamannaah Bhatia | Instagram

Perfect Hairdo and Makeup

Gopi hairstyles typically involve elegant braids and buns adorned with flowers. You can try a simple braid or lower bun adorned with fresh flower accessories, a beautiful hairpiece, or a traditional maathapatti.

For the makeup, opt for a natural look with a dewy glow, a hint of blush, and soft eye makeup and traditional kohl (kajal) around your eyes, finishing off with lipstick or a lip gloss.