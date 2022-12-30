Suffering from lower back pain? Here's a complete guide to choose the right mattress to avoid discomfort

Anna Bizon

It's tough to purchase a mattress with many preferences like material, size, thickness, and price. The most important things to bear in mind are your body type, sleeping position, weight, and any back or sleeping disorders. Sleep comfort is also compromised if a mattress does not suit a person's body type. Reduced lower back discomfort enables the structures in the spine to genuinely relax and regenerate throughout the night.

This is made possible by a mattress that offers both comfort and back support. In addition, sleeping on a poor-quality mattress can cause or exacerbate lower back ache. Lower back discomfort is exacerbated by poor sleeping posture, which is reinforced by a mattress’s lack of support, and by muscular tension and improper spinal alignment. Archit Gupta, Managing Director, King Koil India, shares tips on how to find a right mattress which is best for people suffering from lower back pain.

Identify a mattress with proper back support:

A supportive mattress should support the spine's normal curvature and alignment. A patient can prevent morning muscle tension and pain by sleeping on a good-quality mattress which provides proper support. Although there are few clinical studies on mattresses, one investigation indicated that medium-firm mattresses often offer greater back pain alleviation than hard mattresses.

The ideal mattress should ultimately be determined by one’s personal body type:

All folks with lower back pain require a different kind or type of mattress. Any mattress that allows a person to sleep without experiencing discomfort or stiffness is ideal for that person. Lower back pain sufferers should select a mattress that suits their requirements for comfort and support and enables them to obtain a decent night's sleep.

Finding the right mix between comfort and back support:

Adequate back support is as important as the user's overall comfort when resting on the mattress. Pressure point aches and pains might result from sleeping on an overly firm mattress. Because the shoulder and hips can somewhat sink into a medium-firm mattress, it could be more comfortable. Patients might get a mattress with more padding for increased comfort if they prefer a firmer mattress for back support.

Read the signs of an ageing mattress:

It's probably time to get a new mattress if your old one is uncomfortable or has a noticeable droop in the middle. A new mattress is still required; placing boards beneath a sagging mattress will only prevent it from drooping in the centre temporarily.

Recognise and ask questions regarding the mattress's structural elements:

The support comes from the coils, foam and inner springs of between 4 to 10 inches of the mattress. The number and arrangement of coils vary from mattress to mattress. There are several thickness options for the top mattress padding. The typical mattress depth is. When choosing the number of coils, kind of padding, and mattress depth, individual preferences should be taken into account.

