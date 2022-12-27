Winter care: 7 kitchen ingredients to get rid of dandruff

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 27, 2022
Rub Aloe Vera all over your scalp and let it remain for sometime just before you shampoo your hair. You can follow this remedy till you observe good results
Heat 2 tablespoons of coconut oil and mix it with equal amount of lemon juice. Apply this on your scalp and massage your hair. Leave it for 20 minutes and then wash your hair with shampoo
Make green tea, let it cool. Then apply it on your scalp and after 30 minutes gently rinse your hair with water
Mix a few drops of tea tree oil with shampoo. Rub this mixture into your scalp, leave it for about 5 minutes and then wash off. Repeat this method twice a week
Mix a few drops of lemon juice and curd in a bowl. Apply the mixture to your hair and massage it into your scalp. Leave it for about 10 minutes before washing your hair. Do this in afternoon in winter. Repeat this every two weeks until you see noticeable changes
Crush some neem leaves into a thick paste and apply it evenly on your scalp and hair strands. Let it dry for at least 10 minutes and wash it after 10 mins. Repeat once every two weeks
Soak about half a cup of fenugreek seeds overnight. Next morning, grind this into a paste and apply it to your scalp and hair. Wash it off after 30 minutes and repeat this once every week
