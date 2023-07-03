Monsoon Beauty Care: From Treating Acne To Hair's Bad Smell; 6 DIYS For Healthy Skin And Strands

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 03, 2023
Rose water: is a natural skin toner which cools the skin. You can use cold rose water daily to bring freshness to the skin. Refrigerate rose water and then, soak cotton in it and use it as a cleanser. To reduce the excess oil from your skin, mix a tablespoon of cucumber juice or lemon juice in rose water
Cucumber: is a natural cooler and is beneficial for soothing the irritation and inflammation of the skin specially for acne-prone skin. Apart from toning and refreshing the skin, cucumber closes the pores and reduces the oiliness of the skin. It also helps in removing sun tan and lightening the skin tone. Apply grated cucumber or cucumber juice daily on the face and skin around the eyes, and wash with water after 15 minutes
Mint leaves: Grind mint leaves and mix them in water. Leave it for one hour. Filter it and apply it on the face with cotton. This keeps the skin cool and fresh. Mint has antiseptic and healing properties which provides relief from skin inflammation and pimples
Green Tea: Steep the green tea bag in a cup of hot water. Cool and use it to tone the skin. You can also mix green tea water with the face pack. Mix a little honey in green tea water and apply it on the face. Wash off with water after 20 minutes. It will increase the glow of your skin
Neem: is used as a home remedy for skin and hair care. Neem is beneficial for preventing many skin problems and keeping the skin clean. It is used to cure acne and pimples. Boil a handful of neem leaves in 5 cups of water on a low flame. Leave it overnight. Filter it the next morning and apply the paste of neem leaves on the face for 20-30 mins to cure acne
You can also, use boiled and cooled neem water to rinse your hair after shampooing. This remedy gives relief from itching, bad smell of hair. It also, keeps the scalp healthy and provides relief from dandruff
Thanks For Reading!