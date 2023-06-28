5 DIY Beauty Essentials Inspired By Mira Rajput Kapoor's Skincare Regime

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 28, 2023
Honey and turmeric face mask: Mix a little honey and a pinch of turmeric to create an exfoliating mask; a DIY beauty mask which Mira Rajput Kapoor swears by for her glowing skin
Raw milk toner: Mira adopted using raw milk in her skincare routine after seeing her mom using the same to treat sunburn, uneven tan, dry skin every morning. Mira prefers to apply 3 tablespoons of milk and rose water for a few mins on her face using a cotton ball and then, she washes off her face. She also, uses it for her kids to treat sunburn and tanning
Basil anti-acne spot treatment: When a big ugly zit pops up, Mira likes to steep basil in water and apply it to the zits, owing to its anti-inflammatory nature for treating it
Coconut oil and hibiscus hair-growth elixir: Mix 7-8 hibiscus leaves and 2 hibiscus flowers with coconut oil, a handful of fenugreek seeds, curry leaves, 1 tablespoon of amla powder and neem powder. She lets it boil and then lets it steep and cool down before she applies it to her strands
Flaxseed hair gel: Mira boils half a cup of flaxseeds with water and then strains it to create a gel which can be then applied on hair for an hour and then, wash it off
