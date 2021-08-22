Study finds why attractive people are more likely to get hired

Washington: A new study from the University at Buffalo School of Management has found that beautiful people are more likely to get hired, receive better performance evaluations and get paid more -- but it's not just because of their good looks.

The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Personnel Psychology'. While a 'beauty premium' exists across professions, it's partially because attractive people develop distinct traits as a result of how the world responds to their attractiveness.

They build a greater sense of power and have more opportunities to improve nonverbal communication skills throughout their lives. "We wanted to examine whether there's an overall bias toward beauty on the job, or if attractive people excel professionally because they're more effective communicators," said Min-Hsuan Tu, PhD, assistant professor of organization and human resources in the UB School of Management.

"What we found was that while good looking people have a greater sense of power and are better nonverbal communicators, their less-attractive peers can level the playing field during the hiring process by adopting a powerful posture," added Tu.

The researchers conducted two studies that evaluated 300 elevator pitches of participants in a mock job search. In the first study, managers determined the good looking people to be more hirable because of their more effective nonverbal presence.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Experienced ageism? Mantra to fight biases related to age at workplace

In the second study, the researchers asked certain participants to strike a 'power pose' by standing with their feet shoulder-width apart, hands on hips, chest out and chin up during their pitch. With this technique, the less attractive people were able to match the level of nonverbal presence that their more attractive counterparts displayed naturally.

"By adopting the physical postures associated with feelings of power and confidence, less attractive people can minimize behavioral differences in the job search," said Tu. "But power posing is not the only solution -- anything that can make you feel more powerful, like doing a confidence self-talk, visualizing yourself succeeding, or reflecting on past accomplishments before a social evaluation situation can also help," concluded Tu.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 11:33 PM IST