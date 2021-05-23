Experienced ageism? Mantra to fight biases related to age at workplace

Handling it well

Ageism impacts one's physical and mental health and affects social well-being as well. But, the way one handle’s it makes all the difference. One can be pulled down by it or can beat all odds and rise.

In a professional setup, as Joshi says, “There have been cases of employees breaking down leading to self-doubt. We have also seen positive outcomes a colleague takes it up as a challenge to prove otherwise. The best way to handle such situations is constant counselling sessions (perhaps more pep talks). This largely works with younger audiences.”

New Delhi-based Sajal Mukherjee, a management consultant in a leading MNC, took ageism in his stride and did not allow it to hamper his professional goals at the workplace. “I am the least experienced person in the role in my organisation. Once I was offered the role of a principal success manager, I took this opportunity to take up one challenging account. I identified gaps, showed the right intent, gained customer trust and showed quick growth. Today the account is the largest in our north patch and established me as the right fit.”

It’s the same attitude which IT professional Suman Bhattacharya, 33, adopted being the youngest member of his team. “I had to keep reminding my business head that the senior leadership needs to be more empathetic towards the younger unit members,” he said.

When his business head tersely told him, “You are inexperienced and young so it is easy for you to say this”, Bhattacharya worked hard to prove him wrong. He moved up the ladder and has a bigger team to manage now.

“Sometimes proving expectations improves productivity, makes you creative and keeps you on your toes. And many times, unknowingly, this would open newer and better opportunity. It depends on how you face it,” he adds.