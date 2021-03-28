Holi 2021: A virtual tour of Holi hotspots

Ditto for women in Kundra village, Hamirpur district, Bundelkhand region in Uttar Pradesh, who take the lead in celebrating Holi. It is forbidden for men to play Holi here, and they stay away from colours while the women step out of their homes for one day, do away with their ghoonghat and enjoy the festival to the hilt. They gather at the Ram Janaki Temple in the village and sing traditional Holi songs before splashing colours on each other.

Music to ears

Kumaon region in Uttarakhand has another interesting tradition of celebrating Khadi and Baithaki Holi. The festivities start with Poush month (December) and last till Holi, also called Chhaldi or Chhalri. The highlight of these celebrations is the mellifluous ragas that fill the spaces every day. The jugalbandi of the instruments such as holiar dhol, manjire, harmonium, tongs, dhapli, make it more special. People gather around homes, public places of the village, and temples, and soak in the festivities. In every house, women, men and children dressed

in traditional costumes sit and sing Holi songs. On the other hand, Khadi Holi is celebrated by people, who move around the entire village in small groups, singing songs, greeting and meeting people, from house to house, and all of these happens while standing. The songs for Khadi Holi are fun-filled and don’t have to adhere to any particular raag as such necessarily, but there’s a lot of emphasis on lyrics.

Cast in stone

Barhi village of Senha block of Lohardaga district in Jharkhand celebrates Holi in a unique way. It is called the Pattharmar Holi, and as the name suggests, here the festival is celebrated with stones. After Holika Dahan, shrubs of two trees — castor and silk cotton tree — are planted in the open ground near the village temple. On Holi, daredevils of the village run to uproot those shrubs from the ground as villagers present at the venue keep pelting stones at them. The stone-throwing continues till the uprooted shrubs are brought back to the temple complex.