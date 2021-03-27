Happy Holi 2021: Experience the essence of 'Lathmar Holi' through these incredible images from 'Barsana'

The festival of colors is around the corner and the streets of incredible India have already started illuminating with vibrant colors. The best thing about Indian festivals is that the way of celebration changes with every few kilometers.
Mathura, the land of Lord Krishna is famous for Lathmar Holi and the celebrations have already started in the vibrant and holy city. Innumerable people in Barsana participate in the celebrations which are not a one-day affair.
Also referred to as Braj Ki Holi, in Lathmar Holi, women beat men with sticks. This is because it is believed that Lord Krishna and his friends were beaten with Lathis by Radha and her friends when they came to throw colors on them.
Following the same tradition, the men from Lord Krishna's village, Nandgaon, comes to Barsana to play Holi. Women dress up as Gopis and playfully smack the men with sticks to drive them away.
Along with the Lathmar Holi of Barsana and Nandgaon, Phoolwalon Ki Holi at Vrindavan's Bankey Bihari Temple, Gokul Holi and the Widows' Holi in Vrindavan are also very famous.
This year, the auspicious festival will be celebrated on March 29. However, many state governments have issued very strict guidelines regarding Holi celebration due to the rise in COVID 19 cases.
